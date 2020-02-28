When my good friend’s blood sugar spiked to 565 on a recent Sunday evening, there was only one thing for her daughter to do. She took her to a local hospital emergency room.
The emergency room of any hospital is not really the place you want to be.
It’s important to know your status when you are in a hospital. Status? Yes. Patients have a status.
If you are in “outpatient observation” status, you will still be placed in a regular room and you can stay one night or several nights.
My friend said she was in the emergency room several hours and then moved to a regular room. She assumed she had been admitted to the hospital. Oh no, that’s not what had happened.
Medicare rules dictate our medical care and our medical status. According to Sunrise Senior Living, a company that owns and manages senior living communities in the United States and Canada, Medicare defines an observation stay as: “...hospital outpatient services you get while your doctor decides whether to admit you as an inpatient or discharge you. You can get observation services in the emergency room or any other area of the hospital.”
Medicare rules state that hospitals should use two criteria in making this determination: Does the severity of your illness require hospital admission? And is the treatment intense or difficult enough that only a hospital can safely deliver it?
“Unfortunately there are vague criteria, and being held under observation can have serious financial consequences for seniors,” Sunrise Senior Living reports on a 2019 blog post.
This seems rather tricky to seniors, especially those of us who might not have an advocate who asks lots of questions.
“When a Medicare recipient is held under observation, then Part A doesn’t cover the hospital stay,” the blog post said. “The expenses will be partially — not fully — covered by Part B. The result is higher out-of-pocket expenses for a variety of hospital services such as medication, lab tests and X-rays.”
Who knew? I certainly didn’t.
A New York Times report found the number of older adults held under observation status soared, going up by 69% between 2006 and 2011. This was due to changes in Medicare reimbursement and increased penalties or re-admissions made observation stays attractive to hospitals.
This is scary. According to the article, this issue also impacts a senior’s ability to pursue follow up care after a hospital stay.
“Seniors who aren’t officially admitted to the hospital don’t meet Medicare’s three night hospital stay rule. That means they can’t use their Medicare skilled nursing and rehabilitation benefit to continue their recovery,” the post said. Rehab is expensive.
My friend found it odd when she had been in the hospital two days and a staff member took her blood pressure and said: “I have an injection that will bring your blood pressure down.” The staffer gave her the injection, quickly gave her discharge papers and, without a wheelchair, dismissed her from the hospital with blood sugar still reading about 300. True story.
A study by AARP showed that 2.1 million people were held under observation in 2016. Of those, 150,000 left the hospital with a physician’s order to continue their recovery in a skilled nursing facility. Because Medicare wouldn’t pay for their care, however, only one-third of the seniors could afford to follow their doctor’s orders.
Medicare rules are made by people who represent us. And we elect the people who make these rules. Were you aware of this beehive I’ve just jabbed? If not, please know it is not your doctor’s fault and it is not your hospital’s fault.
It is Medicare’s rule.
If you go to the ER and you have to stay in the hospital, ask your advocate to ask what code the hospital is using for your stay — inpatient or observation. Ask your doctor or the hospitalist how the determination was made to code you under inpatient or outpatient, as you could be financially impacted by this decision.
This article is not intended to frighten you. The intent is to inform you. Perhaps it’s time we all call our congressional representative, who is involved in determining Medicare rules. Do they not work for us?
(An upcoming column will address seniors finding an advocate, as many do not have a spouse or child who can act on their behalf. If you have input, please email me at pam@realestatedenton.biz)