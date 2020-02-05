Randi Skinner and Brooke Moore couldn’t pass up a chance to hitch the Denton Parks Foundation to a certain pop culture phenomenon.
The NBC series Parks & Rec, a 2010 comedy that follows the lives, loves and ambitions of the staff of an Indiana parks department, created “Galentine’s Day” out of whole cloth. Lead character and ebullient public servant Leslie Knope created her own holiday — the day before Cupid sprays the country with his arrows. Galentine’s Day is all about your best girlfriends. If you're one of Knope's best gals, you get your face on a handmade pillow, just beneath the news headline from the day you were born.
Skinner, the external affairs committee member on the foundation board, and Moore, the executive director of the foundation, figured the foundation could cash in (literally) on the beloved comedy’s tribute to optimistic career women who have a soft spot for community development.
“I’m always on a binge of Parks & Recreation,” Moore said. “My sister has had a Galentine’s Day party for seven or eight years. Randi and I were talking about it and it just made sense. It was like “all right, let’s have the ladies of parks and recreation put a Galentine’s Day together.”
Skinner agreed.
“For sure,” she said. “We were like, ‘Why should we not do this as a fundraiser?’ A lot of people don’t know that, as a whole, the parks and recreation department gives a lot scholarships to kids all over Denton, and not just for athletic programs, but for educational programs.”
The parks foundation mission is direct and simple: to get the community to unite, grow and play. More specifically, the foundation raises restricted-use and general purpose funds to improve parks, give access to programs for residents and targeted projects.
True to its television roots, Galentine’s Day in Denton will fall the day before Valentine’s Day. It will have all the hallmarks of Leslie Knope’s favorite day of the year: a sweet and savory waffle bar and donut wall (in honor of ladies who brunch), champagne, swag bags, Galentine’s Day T-shirt and “a wine down and book pull.” Moore said attendees will pull a book from a shelf (books by, about and for women) and possibly get a prize.
“We’re also having a lip print reading by Pucker Up Impressions & Caricature Art,” Moore said. “You put your lip print on a piece of paper and they’ll predict your future from the lip print.”
There are just 75 tickets for the event. Tickets are $75 per person, and $125 for VIP tickets. VIP admission includes early entrance to the event, a champagne tasting and food pairing from each wine region and a special appetizer.
In honor of the philosophy of the television series’ clout chaser Tom Haverford and clout arbiter Donna Meagle, Galentine’s Day in Denton will include a raffle for “treat yo self” prizes from local businesses.
Moore said the parks foundation board is looking ahead for some other laid back, fun "adulting" events to raise awareness and funds for the Denton parks. Foundation leaders hope the fun will get Denton residents thinking about their parks and recreation offerings, and inspire more playing.
"Part of it is exposure," Moore said. "The other part is how do you fundraise for something people already have access to? We're brainstorming all kinds of things for the rest of the year."
Skinner said the hope is that Galentine's Day will be an annual fundraiser.
"If we sell out our tickets, I'll come dressed as (reluctant and Libertarian parks director) Ron Swanson," Moore said.