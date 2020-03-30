On Sunday, Denton Festival Foundation officials announced that the 2020 Denton Arts & Jazz Festival is officially canceled.

The free three-day festival is one of the largest events of the year in Denton, second only to the North Texas Fair & Rodeo in August.

The foundation produces the popular art and music festival, which is believed to boost the city’s economy when it draws more than 100,000 people to Quakertown Park each year.

A look at festivals shuttered by the pandemic

Liz Seibt, the president of the foundation, said in a message on the event website that rescheduling the hundreds of vendors and performers proved too difficult. The event keeps six outdoor stages packed and one indoor stage bustling during the festival. Hundreds of artists and dozens of nonprofits and businesses set up booths in the park for the event.

“It was decided to carry all vendor, sponsor and membership fees from 2020 to 2021,” Seibt wrote on the website. “We will honor 2020 entries for April 23, 24 and 25, 2021, and vendors will not need to re-apply. The Board feels this is the fairest way to handle this unprecedented situation.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding through this difficult time. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to welcoming you to the 2021 Denton Arts and Jazz Festival on April 23, 24, and 25, 2021.”

Arts & Jazz isn’t the first cultural casualty of the pandemic response. The annual Texas Storytelling Festival shut down on its second day earlier this month. BUTTS Fest, a first-year music festival launched by Better Understanding Trash Through Service, was canceled. Denton Cinco de Mayo has also been canceled.

Thin Line Fest, a Denton documentary film, music and photography festival, just wrapped up after streaming films and Q&A sessions online and canceling all music and photography shows.

