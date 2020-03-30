Fans dance during Brave Combo’s performance at the close of the 2019 Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. The three-day festival, one of Denton’s biggest events, won’t happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two-time Grammy-winning Denton band Brave Combo closed out the 2019 Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. Denton Festival Foundation officials have canceled the 2020 festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans dance during Brave Combo’s performance at the close of the 2019 Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. The three-day festival, one of Denton’s biggest events, won’t happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two-time Grammy-winning Denton band Brave Combo closed out the 2019 Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. Denton Festival Foundation officials have canceled the 2020 festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Denton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton residents Gela Olvera, left, and Joel Angela Olvera, celebrate during Denton's Cinco de Mayo celebration with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While itÕs a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas WomanÕs University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton Arts & Jazz Festival offered North Texas music, food, art and fun this past weekend at Quakertown Park in Denton. Shown here, children play in large inflatable balls at the kids play area of the festival Sunday, April 28.
7-year-old Violet Howington got her face painted at Denton Arts & Jazz Festival on Sunday, April 28 in Denton. The 29th iteration of the festival featured music, art, food and fun for all ages at Quakertown Park this past weekend.
Jessie Whitesides, second from left, celebrates her 61st birthday at Denton Arts & Jazz festival on Sunday, April 28 in Denton. Whitesides and her family have been celebrating her birthday at the festival for the past 15 years.
People cheer during a performance by Brave Combo to close out Denton Arts & Jazz Festival on Sunday, April 28 in Denton. The 29th iteration of the festival featured music, art, food and fun for all ages at Quakertown Park this past weekend.
On Wednesday night, Thin Line opened at the Campus Theatre. Thin Line is a free, five-day documentary film, music and photography festival in Denton. Festival founder Joshua Butler (pictured) introduced the audience to the festival before a screening of ÔWell GroomedÓ on, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Denton, Texas. The festival continues through Sunday, April 14. The audience watched ÔWell Groomed,Ó a documentary about four women who compete in creative grooming.
Storyteller Kathy Culmer tells a tale to the crowd during the 35 Annual Texas Storytelling Festival at the Denton Civic Center, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Storytellers told tales about "People from the Past".
Storyteller Decee Cornish tells a tale from the past to the crowd during the 35 Annual Texas Storytelling Festival at the Denton Civic Center, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Storytellers told tales about "People from the Past".
Storyteller Elizabeth Ellis tells the crowd that all festival events after Friday will be cancelled during the 35 Annual Texas Storytelling Festival at the Denton Civic Center, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Denton, Texas.
Denton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton residents Gela Olvera, left, and Joel Angela Olvera, celebrate during Denton's Cinco de Mayo celebration with food, music, dance and spectacle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual festival is a commemoration of the Mexican victory over the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While itÕs a minor event in Mexico, Mexican-American communities in the states observe the date as a celebration of solidarity and culture. The celebration started with the annual Cinco de Mayo parade Floats, mounted riders, and groups line-up at the Texas WomanÕs University parking lot between Oakland and Locust streets. After the parade, people gathered in the park to enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex food, music, dance and mingled at vendor booths.
Denton Arts & Jazz Festival offered North Texas music, food, art and fun this past weekend at Quakertown Park in Denton. Shown here, children play in large inflatable balls at the kids play area of the festival Sunday, April 28.
7-year-old Violet Howington got her face painted at Denton Arts & Jazz Festival on Sunday, April 28 in Denton. The 29th iteration of the festival featured music, art, food and fun for all ages at Quakertown Park this past weekend.
Jessie Whitesides, second from left, celebrates her 61st birthday at Denton Arts & Jazz festival on Sunday, April 28 in Denton. Whitesides and her family have been celebrating her birthday at the festival for the past 15 years.
People cheer during a performance by Brave Combo to close out Denton Arts & Jazz Festival on Sunday, April 28 in Denton. The 29th iteration of the festival featured music, art, food and fun for all ages at Quakertown Park this past weekend.
On Wednesday night, Thin Line opened at the Campus Theatre. Thin Line is a free, five-day documentary film, music and photography festival in Denton. Festival founder Joshua Butler (pictured) introduced the audience to the festival before a screening of ÔWell GroomedÓ on, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Denton, Texas. The festival continues through Sunday, April 14. The audience watched ÔWell Groomed,Ó a documentary about four women who compete in creative grooming.
Storyteller Kathy Culmer tells a tale to the crowd during the 35 Annual Texas Storytelling Festival at the Denton Civic Center, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Storytellers told tales about "People from the Past".
Storyteller Decee Cornish tells a tale from the past to the crowd during the 35 Annual Texas Storytelling Festival at the Denton Civic Center, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Storytellers told tales about "People from the Past".
Storyteller Elizabeth Ellis tells the crowd that all festival events after Friday will be cancelled during the 35 Annual Texas Storytelling Festival at the Denton Civic Center, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Liz Seibt, the president of the foundation, said in a message on the event website that rescheduling the hundreds of vendors and performers proved too difficult. The event keeps six outdoor stages packed and one indoor stage bustling during the festival. Hundreds of artists and dozens of nonprofits and businesses set up booths in the park for the event.
“It was decided to carry all vendor, sponsor and membership fees from 2020 to 2021,” Seibt wrote on the website. “We will honor 2020 entries for April 23, 24 and 25, 2021, and vendors will not need to re-apply. The Board feels this is the fairest way to handle this unprecedented situation.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding through this difficult time. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to welcoming you to the 2021 Denton Arts and Jazz Festival on April 23, 24, and 25, 2021.”
Arts & Jazz isn’t the first cultural casualty of the pandemic response. The annual Texas Storytelling Festival shut down on its second day earlier this month. BUTTS Fest, a first-year music festival launched by Better Understanding Trash Through Service, was canceled. Denton Cinco de Mayo has also been canceled.
Thin Line Fest, a Denton documentary film, music and photography festival, just wrapped up after streaming films and Q&A sessions online and canceling all music and photography shows.
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.