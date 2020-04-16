The Passion of Darkly Noon (1995)
Not rated, 101 minutes.
Available today on Blu-ray through Arrow Video.
★★★
Upon looking at the beautifully light-absorbent sleeve design of Arrow Video’s release of Philip Ridley’s 1995 surrealist drama, The Passion of Darkly Noon – featuring the talents of Brendan Fraser, Ashley Judd and Viggo Mortensen – one might wonder how they’ve never come across it. The cast is dynamite, and the cover’s image of a burning shoe hints at something more fruitful than your average disc pick up.
The Passion of Darkly Noon marked the return of Ridley, whose 1990 film directorial debut (also starring Mortensen) became a movie of incredible dissection. As you’ll quickly discover during his second outing (of his three-feature career, with 2009’s Heartless completing it), Ridley’s films are not meant to be watched and understood like most mainstream cinema, but instead felt and experienced like a dream. These films want to elicit a response and give you material to sit with.
It’s apparent with The Passion of Darkly Noon that it’s an artistic expression to append traditional values and elevate an absurdist view of the world. The over-saturated colors and otherworldly behaviors of its characters dig at something deeper within ourselves. It’s a portrait of mythic America that drips with an ambiguous super-realism like a Salvador Dalí painting. While it may not go down smooth, its erratic taste lingers – and it might require a feel-good cinematic chaser.
Homing in on fundamentalism, and likely inspired by the infamous 1993 Waco siege, Ridley’s story introduces us to the strangely named Darkly Noon (Fraser), who is lurching through a forest with a Bible in hand. He’s in a delirious state and winds up at the isolated rural home of Callie (Judd), an approachable and easygoing young woman who is waiting for her lover (Mortensen) to return. Soon it is discovered that Darkly was raised to live strictly by the word of God and that his parents were killed in a police raid at their religious community. With little contact with the outside world, the handsome stranger tries to make sense of his newfound placement and the temptations that inhabit it.
Already, you can likely gather that there are plenty of rabbit holes of thought to get lost down in, such as experimentation with sin akin to Adam and Eve. The cultish fanaticism and the psychological complexity of these characters are fascinating to watch unfold, even if the left-of-center approach makes it a challenging experience. It’s not too far off from a David Lynch movie. So, if that’s not your speed, you might want to move on to the other titles in this week’s round-up.
Extras: That said, if you haven’t tested yourself with many unconventional narratives that push the medium, this Arrow release is a good starting point. The special features included with the film provide some light on surrealist entertainment.
In addition to having one of the most spectacular 2K restorations (seriously – those colors), there’s a new audio commentary with Ridley; a visual essay by James Flower on Ridley’s career; new interviews with select filmmakers (cinematographer John de Borman, editor Les Healey and composer Nick Bicât); a 2015 retrospective making-of featurette (including words from Mortensen); previously unreleased demos of the music score; a theatrical trailer and image gallery.
The two highlights are Ridley’s insightful commentary (which takes you inside the mechanics of the narrative and Ridley’s imaginative mind) and Flower’s visual essay. Anytime an Arrow Video release contains a visual essay, it’s the one to watch first because of its analysis. How Flower breaks down Ridley’s career is exceptionally well done and provides some clarity of the hallucinatory symbolism.
Underwater (★★★) - Similar to last week’s on-demand release of Sea Fever, Underwater takes a lot of inspiration from Alien. It’s a man vs. nature film that asks if humankind has overstepped their position, and it has a lot of creepy creatures and claustrophobic situations in it to get the heart rate up. So, even though you may have seen other movies like it, Underwater manages to be a simple, effective thrill ride.
Directed by William Eubank (2014’s The Signal) from a script by Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan) and Brian Duffield (Netflix’s The Babysitter), Underwater stars a platinum-and-buzz-headed Kristen Stewart as a member of an aquatic research team that finds itself battling sea monsters when an earthquake unfolds.
It’s a Kaiju movie meets The Descent. Characters are merely trying to survive their crumbling environment and make their way to the surface. As a viewer, you are plunged into the situation without too much explanation. It begins with action and doesn’t tap the brakes too often. It’s a series of obstacles, with each more suspenseful than the last. (Look out for a water-filled tunnel scene that is sure to make you sweat.)
Although the film suffers from its characterization and occasionally stilted dialogue, Underwater is a hold-fast popcorn thriller. For anyone who likes creature features and survival movies, it’s a solid 95 minutes of kicking back on the couch.
Rated PG-13, 95 minutes.
Extras: The release includes the kind of bonus content you want. Usually, this would come with maybe a few deleted scenes and a quick five-minute EPK featurette. However, to much surprise, there’s a three-part making-of documentary that clocks in at an hour. The doc serves a buffet’s worth of filmmaking ingredients, including concept art and dry-for-wet set design, casting and characters, and computer and practical effects.
The key takeaway showcases the filmmakers discussing their process for production design. In one instance, a set designer constructs a set using virtual reality that allows the filmmakers and talent to slip on some goggles to feel like they are walking in the story’s environments. Through that technology, anyone could make adjustments before the sets were built – a neat and clever tool.
Rounding it off are 14 minutes of deleted and extended scenes that involve more character moments and build-ups to action set-pieces; an alternate ending with optional commentary (the original version is arguably better for the story); and a real bunny montage (swapping the stuffed one in the film for a real one).
Mind Games (1989) (★★½) - What’s cool about the MVD Rewind Collection is even when its movies aren’t that good - and the 1989 familial thriller Mind Games is not – the passion and care put into the disc creations are remarkable.
For one, the VHS-like aesthetic of its Blu-ray packaging is what lures you in. Its cover art is made to transport you back to the ‘90s, with its video store stickers and worn edges. Once you catch the MVD bug, you’ll want to own them all like a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy.
Presented in high-definition (1.78:1 aspect ratio and English 2.0 stereo audio), Mind Games is a mediocre combo punch of 1994’s The River Wild and 2014’s The Guest. It opens with some family movie cheddar: The central brood (Edward Albert, Shawn Weatherly and Matt Norero) sets out on a California camping trip, supported by a piano music score that seems lifted from Bruce Hornsby’s “The Way It Is.” Along the way, they meet hitchhiker Eric (Grease 2’s Maxwell Caulfield) and invite him to join the getaway. Little did they know (but a lot did we know), Eric is a brutal psychopath who is well versed in the dark arts of manipulation.
From that description, Mind Games very well could have tipped towards worthiness. It’s precisely the kind of plot that has us moving like an insect to a bug zapper. You know the outcome, but you have to endure it again and again. The difference is the kind of mayhem the felonious party gets into.
Senseless vandalism, sexual abuse and dog killing are not my idea of a good time. Most of my enjoyment came from a crash zoom on the family’s son’s face as he screams: “Well, call the damn taxi, mother!” It was a pleasant dose of unintentional comedy that made me smile. Everything else is forgettable and frustrating. (These parents are stupid.)
Rated R, 93 minutes.
Extras: Thankfully, there are a lot of exceptional features to sweeten the sour. While you can gather that the filmmakers and talent are walking around certain elements that don’t exactly play well today, they at least mention the brutal dog killing. (Even John Wick would lose his cool.)
The MVD Rewind Collection Blu-ray (available through MVDShop.com) includes a 108-minute retrospective making-of (a lot of same stuff is said over and over, but there is some interesting information dropped here and there); a 33-minute special on the career and life of director Bob Yari (who later produced films like 2005’s Crash and 2006’s The Illusionist); an original theatrical trailer, a collectible mini-poster and a reversible sleeve.
The Point (1971) (★★★) - Also coming from the MVD Rewind Collection is the 1971 animated film The Point. With songs written by Harry Nilsson and a narrated story by Ringo Starr, this eccentric work has a lot in common with last week’s release of Trolls World Tour. Both are psychedelic anti-discrimination musicals, but The Point arguably has more artistry on display and way better music.
The narrative focuses on pointy-headed people trying to get by in a systematic world. If there are any cracks in the foundation, heads turn and fear comes rushing in. That panic begins with the birth of a round-headed boy. Fortunately, he has a pointed hat to shield himself and a trusted companion in a sharp dog named Arrow. (Good luck trying to keep the beautiful song “Me and My Arrow” out of your round head.) When it is discovered that his head is round, the evil Pointmeister has the boy tossed out of town and into the wilderness to fend for himself. It’s on this Wizard of Oz-like journey that he picks up valuable lessons that spread on over to the audience.
For newbies who are not accustomed to the animation style of the old Tootsie Pop commercial with the owl and three licks, it might seem off-putting when the finer details of modern animation have spoiled us. But if you could imagine yourself watching this the year it was released (and it should be easy because the 2K transfer has all the cracks, pops, and screen lines of watching a projected film), you’ll find yourself swept up into its moving art show of doodles. It’s incredibly sweet and educational. Just be prepared for how trippy it is.
Not rated, 75 minutes.
Extras: The Blu-ray release (available through MVDShop.com) includes new interviews with the select filmmakers and film historians; a four-part making-of featurette (Harry Nilsson bio, the story pitch and evolution, and the film’s legacy); the original claymation animation sequence that inspired the film; and a collectible movie poster.
This particular release’s appearance is cleaner and doesn’t have the video store wear and tear. However, the text and spine details are consistent to match the rest of the 19 other MVD titles.
