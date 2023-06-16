A bull rider tries to maintain his balance during the Bull Blowout at the 2022 North Texas Fair and Rodeo. This August, organizers expect more action than ever, and have added 800 seats to the rodeo arena, as well as additional parking.
Like in previous years, the festival will feature carnival rides, a nightly rodeo, live music, entertainment, food and drinks for locals.
After two record-breaking years for attendance and revenue, the North Texas State Fair Association has added an additional 800 seats to the Coors Rodeo Arena for the 7:30 p.m. nightly rodeo.
Organizers also added more parking spots with free shuttle service to the fairgrounds from Texas Woman’s University, First Baptist Church and the previous Denton High School site for both Saturdays of the fair.
Music headliners at the Miller Lite Main Stage
The North Texas State Fair Association has released this year’s full concert lineup, including headliners. The fair and rodeo features country and Latin music artists on two stages, with multiple shows daily, throughout the week. Headliners will perform after the end of the nightly rodeo.
This year’s headliners are:
Aug. 18: Aaron Watson
Aug. 19: Scotty McCreery
Aug. 20: La Mafia
Aug. 21: Jake Hooker & the Outsiders
Aug. 22: Carson Jeffrey
Aug. 23: Kody West
Aug. 24: Gary Allan
Aug. 25: Reckless Kelly
Aug. 26: Tracy Lawrence
The fair and rodeo will also feature local and upcoming artists from the country performing at the Cool Zone Revolver Stage, including Isaac Hoskins, Sarah Carrino, the Great Divide, Wilder Blue, Jorge Moreno and Shelby Stone.
“We are so excited to bring live music of this caliber to Denton once again,” Executive Director Glenn Carlton said in a news release. “We strive every year to make this event better than it was the previous year, and these artists are sure to put on a great show for all our wonderful fairgoers.”
Fair details
Tickets for the fair are $20 for Monday through Wednesday entry, $30 on Thursday and $25 on Friday through Sunday. Guests can also purchase a four-day pass for $80 or a season pass for $175.
Children ages 7-12 get into the fair and rodeo for $5, and children 5 and under are free. Seniors, military, first responders and teachers receive a $5 discount with valid ID.
The North Texas Fair and Rodeo is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Western heritage. All revenue is reinvested into programs, scholarships and facilities.
