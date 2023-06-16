Bull Blowout
A bull rider tries to maintain his balance during the Bull Blowout at the 2022 North Texas Fair and Rodeo. This August, organizers expect more action than ever, and have added 800 seats to the rodeo arena, as well as additional parking.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC file photo

The 95th annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo will take place at the North Texas Fairgrounds Aug. 18-26.

Like in previous years, the festival will feature carnival rides, a nightly rodeo, live music, entertainment, food and drinks for locals.

