The New Zealand String Quartet will lead a master class at the University of North Texas College of Music from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Recital Hall at the UNT Music Building.
The quartet is the UNT Institute for the Advancement of the Arts Artists-in-Residence. The group is in the midst of its 33rd season.
The New Zealand String Quartet has established an international reputation for its interpretations, communication and dynamic performing style. The quartet is known for its imaginative programming and for its skill in connecting with audiences.
The master class is open to the public. The ensemble is Helen Pohl on first violin, Monique Lapins on second violin, Rolf Gjelsten on cello and Gillian Ansell on viola.