'Air' Movie Still 1

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite in 'Air,' a film that reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.

 Courtesy of Amazon Studios.

I’m genuinely happy for Ben Affleck and his next big winner of a movie. After a few fouls, the talented filmmaker and actor has crafted what may very well be his best-directed work yet: Air – starring his longtime collaborating partner Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis.

'Air' BTS Photo 1

Director Ben Affleck on the set of 'Air.' This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.
'Air' Movie Still 2

Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan in 'Air.'

