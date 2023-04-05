I’m genuinely happy for Ben Affleck and his next big winner of a movie. After a few fouls, the talented filmmaker and actor has crafted what may very well be his best-directed work yet: Air – starring his longtime collaborating partner Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis.
Affleck’s film closed out the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival last month and brought about thunderous applause. No festival goggles about it; Air is pure cinematic lightning. It aims small and misses small by focusing its story on the hard work, planning and mom-powered heart that went into Michael Jordan’s Nike contract, which inadvertently changed the sneaker game and became what’s considered the biggest endorsement bargain in sports.
While undoubtedly a crowd-pleasing feature, Air isn’t just stacked with an impressive ensemble, retro props, and a laundry list of ‘80s dad-rock needle drops to earn your keep. It’s a rather poetic rendering of one incredible chapter in history. Accurate comparisons have been made to Moneyball, a film that makes you fall in love with the game from a different vantage point. Rather than centering the action on the court, this is about everything that happened behind the scenes that led to greatness.
Viewers become enveloped in the world of 1984 right out of the gate. The film kicks off with Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing” as vintage images of history and culture populate the screen. These creative decisions and soundtrack picks aren’t entirely shown to be an “I Love the ‘80s” reel but rather to showcase the mentality of Nike's marketing department and executive team.
It’s clear characters like Damon’s Sonny Vaccaro are well tuned into their surroundings and can notice details that most cannot, such as the game-winning shot made by Michael Jordan in the 1982 NCAA Championship to beat Georgetown. “We’ve been looking at it all wrong,” Vaccaro states, pointing out elements that produce feelings equivalent to the final video clip in Moneyball.
What really makes Air zoom, though, is the Nike team's camaraderie and their individual relationships with each other. As expected with a Damon-Affleck team-up, the clever quips and overall coolness flow at near full blast. But then, Affleck will take it down a beat to include emotional details like what motivates Nike’s director of marketing, Rob Strasser (a very good Bateman). It makes the play between the characters feel more authentic and heartfelt, whether it involves dialogue or expressions. Look out for all the great exchanges between Sonny and Michael Jordan’s agent, David Falk (Chris Messina, who, once again, proves that he’s the king of portraying slimeballs).
Davis deserves her own paragraph here. As Michael Jordan’s absolutely loving and thoughtful mother, Deloris, Davis can turn mere seconds into gold, much like she did in 2008’s Doubt. Of course, her part in this film is much bigger than Doubt, but similarly it comes down to two key conversations that take it to the line. I will long be thinking about her interactions here.
The same could be said about the speech Sonny delivers. While history may not have happened that exact way with those exact words, Affleck and screenwriter Alex Convery bring the basketball legend back down to Earth. It’s like shaking hands with yourself and saying, “No matter what comes, it’ll be alright. You’ll persevere.” It’s an emotional punch that matches the last few lines of Good Will Hunting.
Air is an astonishing feat. It’s smart, funny and thrilling. You’re destined to love it.
