The world is obviously very different than it was in the mid-’90s. Landlines aren’t really around, everything is digital and has an app, and Hollywood's meta approach to storytelling prevails.
So, can the Scream film series, with all its self-reflexivity, maintain the stakes and the element of surprise in this new age? Unfortunately, according to its latest installment, the answer is not really. But despite not being the sharpest knife in the series drawer, the fifth installment offers enough blood-soaked thrills to keep it from dropping dead.
A decade following the events of 2011’s Scre4m, the new entry centers on a new group of high schoolers and legacy-related characters (including Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding and Sonia Ammar) being targeted by Woodsboro’s perennial killer. This means the original trio - Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) - must, once again, fend off a new Ghostface, who’s supposedly a killer of a new kind. “I’ve seen this movie before,” Sidney says to her attacker, to which Ghostface replies, “Not this movie.” (But the truth is, you’ve still seen this movie – and better versions of it.)
2022’s Scream sees filmmaking collective Tyler Gillet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (a.k.a. Radio Silence) continuing the legacy since the death of horror legend Wes Craven, who directed the first four films. They do an excellent job of sustaining an aesthetic look that tips its hat to its creator. But the script, written by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not), doesn’t possess the same wit or rising tension. Maybe it’s the timing. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that many of the self-referential comments made in this about the horror genre have already been said.
One monologue from its new horror aficionado (Brown) feels practically lifted from the reboot discussion in Scre4m. It’s a moment meant to lay down the rules for the audience, so they can go, “Oh, that’s clever and true.” But it doesn't quite cut the same way. It plays like a spoken Twitter or Reddit thread, and it throws in contemporary titles to freshen up the convo (“elevated horror” like Hereditary and The Babadook).
What does work (and tips this more toward the positive end of the scale) are Arquette’s inclusion, the dynamic between two sisters and a character’s tie to the past. Arquette gets the most to do out of the original cast, and he’s a joy to be around. (Campbell and Cox are practically sidelined until the end.) Two sisters’ relationship (Barrera and Ortega) goes for more emotional impact (and I bought into it). And one character’s tie is best left unsaid here, but you’ll know it when you see it. (Hint: It’s the first big surprise of the film.)
So, the good outweighs the bad by a small fraction. One wishes this was a greater departure from the formula, like Scream 3 (which I believe doesn’t get the credit it deserves). But it’s admittedly better than anything cooked up in the new Halloween movies.
Give it a shot. If you don't expect too much, it’s not a horrible way to kill a Friday night.