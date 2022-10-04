Starring Kate Hudson and Jun Jong Seo, ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a furious chase with unforgettable characters. Filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour chats about her new thriller that explodes with details.
Knowing what’s coming down the pike from writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour is an on-your-toes affair. Whether it’s a black-and-white, genre-defying vampire movie (2014’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) or a visceral journey through a sun-scorched wasteland filled with cannibals (2017’s The Bad Batch), anticipate an absorption of endless details, wildly eccentric characters and dazzling camera tricks.
Amirpour’s latest work maintains those fun vibes. In Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Jun Jong Seo and Kate Hudson star in a chase movie that explores the seedier side of New Orleans, one peppered with delightful and scary weirdos. Jong Seo portrays the titular young woman who escapes hospital confinement using supernatural powers.
Jun Jong Seo stars in this mind-bending thriller from visionary director Ana Lily Amirpour. When a struggling single-mother (Kate Hudson) befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers (Jong Seo), she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in on their crime-spree.
Co-starring Craig Robinson and Ed Skrein, the film is a little Terminator, Blade Runner and Gaspar Noé (specifically Climax) but more its own animal of madness.
To dig into some of the fascinating details within Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, the Denton Record-Chronicle had the recent opportunity to speak with Amirpour. In the below video chat, we run through what powers her creative mind, Hudson’s comedic genius and sequel possibilities.
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moonis now playing at Studio Movie Grill Northwest Highway and LOOK Dine-in Cinemas Dallas. It also screens atthe Texas Theatreon Thursday, Oct. 6 @ 6:45 p.m.