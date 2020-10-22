Thomas Green and his fiancée, Nicole Haswell, don’t have children. But they’ve gotten friendly with their neighbors near Evers Park during evening walks with their dog.
As the pandemic stretched on, Green and Haswell kept seeing neighborhood kids biking around and decided they couldn’t just let Halloween 2020 be a wash. Through the power of Facebook groups and the social media platform Nextdoor, the couple created a socially distanced Halloween for their community, bordered by the Cooper Crossing and McKamy Evers neighborhoods.
“The trick of it was getting the community involved,” Green said. “I stuck flyers in mailboxes with my email address on it. Then we made a Facebook group. It was Jared who told me about Nextdoor.”
Jared and Katherine Landreneau have two sons, ages 2 and 3. They liked the idea of some sort of Halloween fun, especially since their high-energy boys have had to quarantine for seven months. Hollie Oyier jumped at the idea, too. She has two young children, both of whom have autism. Lesley Louis and his wife have two sons as well, ages 7 and 8. The group discussed how to honor Halloween traditions, such as giving away candy and wearing costumes. Soon, not only did the neighbors have a plan, but they had more support than they anticipated.
“We first ‘met’ three weeks ago,” Green said. “I brought the list and everyone spread the word.”
“Everyone has chipped in to help,” Haswell said. “Even people who aren’t going to be there. This year, we felt like the important thing was building the relationships.”
The community will set up tables on several blocks of side streets of Evers Way, at Robbie Run, Jackson Hollow and Cody Lane. Each table will have something fun to do: real miniature pumpkins for children to decorate and then take home; grab bags of candy and treats; a bean bag game. Green said the adults will wear masks, and kids are encouraged to take advantage of Halloween with a costume mask, or they can decorate a cloth mask. They are asking families to give one another room. Families can gather at the tables in turn, Green said.
“We’ll sanitize the bean bags between turns,” Green said. As for bobbing for apples? That will have to wait for the pandemic to pass.
The neighbors said the project has done something that seems quaint in the moment of quarantine.
“It’s brought us together,” Louis said. “We know our neighbors now, and it feels more like a community.”
For the Landreneau and Louis families, landing in Denton has been a balm. Both Jared Landreneau and Louis were laid off from the oil field and found new work and opportunities in the new development in the northern part of Denton.
“When we saw the community come together, it made me think about my own childhood,” Louis said. “I lived in a small place when I was a kid. You couldn’t go on a street without everyone knowing you were on that street. They knew what you were doing. I wanted the same kind of experience for my boys.”
Katherine Landreneau said other families were part of the appeal of the neighborhood.
“We started noticing younger children, and saw that our sons could have friends here,” she said. “That’s something that parents want for their children.”
The parents in the group said their children have persevered, but the lockdown has been hard on them.
“Our kids are being homeschooled,” Louis said. “Getting out and riding bikes, they get to see some kids. It’s not the same as going to school, but now, seeing other kids is like Disneyland for my boys. My kids, they meet another kid, and they say, ‘That’s my brother. And other there, that’s my brother, too.’”
Oyier said her small children have had to roll with the coronavirus punch, too. Her children aren’t verbal yet, but Oyier said socialization is important for children with autism, too.
“Halloween they don’t understand yet,” she said. “But being around other kids, that socialization is important.”
Jared Landreneau said his sons are ready for the block party-style celebration.
“To be able to let them get out there means a lot,” he said. “My oldest is really social, too. This hasn’t been easy for a lot of kids. School isn’t just about class. It’s about socializing with your friends. I was like that. I’m going to date myself, but it’s like Zack Morris said in Saved By the Bell. I was like, ‘I love school. Too bad class gets in the way.’”
While the Halloween celebration is for the neighborhood kids, the neighbors said they can see it becoming a tradition that could bring other families in.
“This will be a success if people show up,” Haswell said. “Seeing people come out and enjoy themselves and being safe will do it for me. Thomas will tell you that growing up, his mom was a block mom, and she was always doing things with the neighborhood kids. We don’t have children yet, but I know Thomas looks forward to being a block dad.”
Louis said the success depends on how the children feel once it’s over.
“If our kids have fun, it’s all ‘When is the next one?’ They’ll be all bugging us about it. ‘When can we go again? When is it?’ And also, I think it’s good for us to go ahead and enjoy each other and enjoy doing what we can right now.”
“I think having a stronger community and having a a safe environment to come together, that is something we hope to have,” Katherine Landreneau said.
Jared Landreneau said he thinks a socially distanced Halloween celebration could be a small light in the pandemic darkness, and Halloween is supposed to be a celebration in spite of the days getting shorter and the nights getting longer.
“Looking back 10 years from now, I think we’ll say, ‘Yeah, 2020 was hard,’” Jared Landreneau said. “’But we were able to get something good out of it. We could create a community. The pandemic didn’t defeat us. We got something good out of it.’”