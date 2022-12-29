sparklers

Check out some of the events happening around Downtown Denton on New Year's Eve.

 Courtesy photo/Creative Commons

If you haven’t made solid plans for New Year’s Eve, don’t fret: There are plenty of local happenings to choose from. Here are just a few of the events taking place in Denton this New Year’s Eve:

11-Year NYE Party at The Bearded Monk

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you