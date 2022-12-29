If you haven’t made solid plans for New Year’s Eve, don’t fret: There are plenty of local happenings to choose from. Here are just a few of the events taking place in Denton this New Year’s Eve:
The Bearded Monk (122 E. McKinney St.) is hosting an end-of-year bash complete with formal attire, New Year’s Eve swag and free glowsticks. DJ YeahDef and DJ Kitty Kat will be on-site spinning records, and Ten:One cheese boards will be up for grabs, along with free champagne at midnight and beer “shotgunning” during the New York City ball drop. The event takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Pint Services will be live printing tuxedo T-shirts for anyone short on classy duds.
Vinyl Lounge (314 E. Hickory St.) is hosting the "Grooviest" New Year’s Eve dance party. DJ Thrillhouse will be mixing vinyl from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and a midnight toast with some of the lounge’s signature cocktails is planned. No reservations or cover charge is required.
The ticketed NYE arcade party at Free Play Denton (101 W. Hickory St.) will include a 1980s-style midnight confetti explosion, a free post-midnight champagne toast, complimentary NYE swag, special bar drinks and a midnight breakfast bar with Saturday morning cereals and Eggo waffles. The event runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Free Play Denton (and any of Free Play’s other North Texas locations). Tickets are available on Free Play’s website.
East Side Denton (117 E. Oak St.), known for its craft beer, cocktails and wine, is hosting a New Year’s Eve event with happy hour pricing from 6-9 p.m., a free champagne toast at midnight and complimentary party favors. Six food trucks will also be on-site.
Lucky Lou’s (1207 W. Hickory St.) will ring in the new year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Specials will include $2 Jell-O shots, and the bash will run until 2 a.m.
Karaoke Night at Dusty’s Bar & Grill
Dusty’s will host its weekly Saturday karaoke night on New Year’s Eve, according to Discover Denton. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. with Richard Underwood and includes drink specials throughout the night.
Something different
If nightlife isn’t your scene or you’re just looking for daytime activities, the “Making a Scene” music exhibit at the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum will be open. The free exhibit opened Sept. 8 and runs through Aug. 26, 2023, at the courthouse, 110 W. Hickory St. Featuring photographs, posters and other items from area artists, venues and festivals — new and old— the exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For a different early-bird activity, The Horse's Axe is open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. The axe-throwing venue offers take-home axes and different projections for customized throwing experiences. The venue also has pool tables, beer and wine and other refreshments. The Denton location is at 400 S. Elm Street, while the Denison location is at 131 W Main St.
