Ever since Tom Cruise slid across the floor in his tighty-whities to Bob Seger karaoke, he has been one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. For over 35 years, Cruise has been Hollywood royalty and churned out memorable works. When he’s not (literally) climbing tall buildings, flying fighter jets or running like there's no tomorrow, Cruise is taking audiences' breaths away and asking you to show him the money. If Paramount Home Entertainment continues to make all the right moves by leaping into 4K with his titles, we’ll carry on rounding up the couch pennies.
Top Gun
Rated PG, 109 minutes.
Available Tuesday on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Now available on Digital HD.
★★★★
With the much-anticipated Top Gun sequel on the horizon (Dec. 23), it was only a matter of time before one of Cruise’s most celebrated works flew with Ultra HD sights and sounds. The original 1986 Top Gun is filled with cutting-edge aerial fight scenes and sweaty, macho men with impossibly cool nicknames. Really, it was as close to a quality superhero movie as we got in the 1980s. And after all these years, we still haven’t lost that lovin’ feeling.
The story centers on a Naval Fighter Weapons School, where the best of the best are trained to refine their elite flying skills. When hotshot young aviator Lt. Pete “Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) enters the academy, his cocky demeanor and reckless attitude have other pilots like Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer) clenching their teeth at the rookie. With the help of best bud Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), he’s not only out to prove his value among the pilots, but he’s also fighting for the attention of his flight instructor, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood (Kelly McGillis).
Top Gun makes its 4K debut with a dazzling 2160p/Dolby Vision UHD release. The details, sense of depth, and lighting will make you want to come back again and again, no matter the fate of a particular character that still turns on the waterworks. Beyond the apparent uptick in image clarity, the real MVP is the colors. Late director Tony Scott loves his sunsets. So, whenever Maverick is gallivanting around on his street bike, viewers lose themselves in the film’s blue and orange hues. While you get a sense of these settings on the standard Blu-ray, you get the full-color flavor in HDR.
The Dolby Atmos sound adds a lot to the show. Harold Faltermeyer’s classically cheddar-soaked ‘80s score and the film’s iconic soundtrack boost the thunderous effect of the danger zone. The dialogue is clean and clear throughout. Even in the quietest of moments, there’s always something to hear. How the jets whiz by burst with substantial impact without overpowering the mix or blowing it out.
Top Gun holds up remarkably well and stuns on 4K. My suggestion is to play it loud and big – concern for neighbors be damned.
Extras: The two-disc 4K Ultra HD release includes a new six-minute featurette that looks back on the cultural impact of the film – featuring interviews with Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick sharing their favorite moments.
Also included on the 4K disc is a five-part, 30-minute retrospective with actors and filmmakers discussing their experiences making the film, various anecdotes and thoughts about making the sequel three decades later. Rounding it off is an audio commentary track, with input from Bruckheimer, Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, and some Naval experts.
On the Blu-ray is a slew of fun extras and documentary featurettes that were made available on the 30th-anniversary edition. It’s the real deal if you never picked up that 2016 release.
War of the Worlds (★★★½) - The two times that Steven Spielberg directed Cruise, they arguably struck sci-fi gold. While Minority Report may be near the very top of both of the talents’ careers, their 2005 outing with War of the Worlds is a remarkable achievement in suspense that should be revisited. Although the 4K colors are too muted and the look is rather bleached, the picture quality reduces the horrible grain of the Blu-ray to mark it worthy.
Based on the classic story by H.G. Wells, this nail-biting thriller follows an American dock worker (Cruise) who is forced to look after his children (Dakota Fanning and Justin Chatwin) when his ex-wife (Miranda Otto) drops them off for a visit. It seems as though it's going to be the family’s standard tension-filled weekend. However, when electromagnetic pulses of lightning hit the area, the curious event morphs into the onset of an alien invasion.
This Cruise entry deserved more love when it was released. It could have easily been overly sentimental and ridiculous with its premise and effects (jokes can still be made about the sexual imagery of the aliens), but Spielberg’s skilled hand at maintaining suspense is a gift few have. Little moments have such explosive results, as seen when Cruise’s character is trying to protect his daughter from a brain-fried older man (Tim Robbins). It allows us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of the characters. It’s so immersive.
The only downside is the overexposed look of the film. The whites are so blown out that I thought my television settings magically altered for the worse. On the Blu-ray, it’s not as increased. There is also more color to the film on the Blu-ray. The 4K version, at times, looks black and white. It’s a cool effect, especially one shot that nearly looks like a callback to the red-coated girl from Schindler’s List, but it threw me for a loop.
Fortunately, the terror mostly comes from the sound, and the 4K doesn’t let us down in that regard. The score by John Williams sets the tone with low thundering bass notes and classical strings. The roar from the tripod aliens and the atmosphere in which they occupy make the film a sonic delight.
Despite being a bit of a mixed bag in terms of presentation and narrative, Paramount still invades 4K to deliver a fun slice of sci-fi escapism.
Rated PG-13, 116 minutes.
Extras: Unfortunately, the two-disc 4K Ultra HD release doesn’t include any new bonus content. All previously-released materials can be found on the standard Blu-ray, which contains making-of and behind-the-scenes featurettes, character profiles, production diaries, image galleries and a trailer.
Days of Thunder (★★★) - Four years after Top Gun, the same team assembled for a lesser but enjoyable Cruise vehicle. Days of Thunder is nearly the same model as Top Gun, just swap out the skies for NASCAR pavement, Val Kilmer for Michael Rooker, and Goose for the buddy-mentor relationship of Robert Duvall’s Harry Hogge. You’ve seen enough sports movies to call this title play by play. That said, you’ll laugh and be amused by its late ‘80s and early ‘90s stinky cheese.
Days of Thunder is the tale of Cole Trickle (Cruise), an arrogant, young racer who is swept up by a wealthy team owner (Randy Quaid) to test his driving skills in the world of NASCAR. The owner is convinced that by being under the wing of former crew chief and mechanic Harry Hogge that they’ll race toward success.
Similar to the Top Gun’s appeal on 4K, the glorious colors and booming audio amount to a banger of a release. It supplies a strikingly detailed picture that renders features and textures with excellent assurance and well-defined edges. Additionally, the contrast levels are solid and produce full-bodied blacks with magnificent shadow delineation. There are times when we lose a small amount of detail because of the film’s age or stock footage, but the other characteristics iron out the kinks.
The English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD track is an absolute feast for audiophiles. It generates an exceptional experience that takes a heightened approach to NASCAR racing and gives it a Hollywood polish that sounds tremendous. As one would expect with a racing movie, the revving of the engines and tire shriek noises on asphalt are some of the most predominant effects ever to grace your ears.
If you are going to pick up the more alluring Top Gun on 4K, might as well keep it on Cruise control and collect the rest.
Rated PG-13, 107 minutes.
Extras: Top Gun and War of the World include 4K and Blu-ray discs and a digital code, while Days of Thunder only consists of the 4K and digital code. The only feature on the single disc is a seven-minute retrospective featurette with Bruckheimer. The producer speedily talks about working with the late Tony Scott. Some heartwarming and fascinating details are discussed, but considering how stacked the other two Cruise releases are (archived or not), you can’t help but want more.
The Mask of Zorro (★★★★) - The swashbuckling adventures of 1998’s The Mask of Zorro returns to the spotlight in its 4K release, and thankfully so. Martin Campbell’s reboot with Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta Jones, and Anthony Hopkins is etched in the halls of cinematic glory. At 22 years old, it still has a pep in its step that’s rarely seen in most action movies these days. It’s old fashioned fun with great character moments, magnificent stunt work, well-choreographed fight sequences, and swordplay that would have Inigo Montoya sweating bullets.
This zesty recounting of the legendary masked rider is built upon the development of a father-son relationship. It begins with Diego de la Vegas’ (Hopkins) capture by the ruthless cavalry officer Don Rafael (Stuart Wilson). Don Rafael murders the wife of Vega and steals his infant daughter, Elena (Zeta-Jones). From there, we time skip 20 years where the former Zorro seeks to train an apprentice (Banderas) so that he may avenge his family.
Receiving a brand-new remastering and restoration of the original 35mm camera negatives, the 4K transfer cracks a whip of excellence. Although you may have to adjust the volume knob here and there, and the picture may feature some grain, the razor-sharp details nearly slice through the TV. From Banderas’ flowing curly locks to the texture of costumes at the dance party, there is so much for the senses to consume.
Rated PG-13, 136 minutes.
The Legend of Zorro (★★) - You can’t see my grimacing face, but it appears anytime I think about this 2005 follow-up.
Let’s start with the positives: The breathtaking stunts and sword fights carry over. This is apparent right out of the gate when Zorro (a returning Banderas) fights a band of lawbreakers (led by a nasty Nick Chinlund) who seek to keep the United States from achieving manifest destiny.
Additionally, the 4K disc features a bright, thorough, and lush image that’s pleasing. The colors are well-modulated with a warm, golden hue akin to the disc’s cover art. The flesh tones make the actors appear more striking, with no added noise or oversaturation to mar the illusion. And the audio waves are just as strong as the visual presentation. All the stampeding horses and fast-moving trains were enough to work the sound designers and mixers hard, and they don’t disappoint.
The bad: To put it simply, everything else. The film’s story follows the standard sequel formula of hero, which asks: How does a hero live a normal life now that he or she has picked up the torch of responsibility? It's an interesting question that was answered in far better films, like 2004’s Spider-Man 2.
The Legend of Zorro drives a stick through the virtual spokes by primarily focusing on humdrum marriage issues that never materialize into something substantial. The concept of trying to navigate the waters of being an important figure to the community and a father and a husband is rife with opportunities. However, when your character has a horse with a drinking and smoking problem, you know you’re in trouble. (Really? A smoking horse? Shame on these writers.)
The film is only available on Digital UHD.
Rated PG-13, 129 minutes.