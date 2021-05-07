It’s in our nature to express ourselves through creative endeavors and share them with others. Creativity is in our blood, and cinematic and televised entertainment is a perfect avenue to explore the method, the origins of inspiration, and the overall struggle to bring them to fruition.
The incredible Apple Original series, Mythic Quest, is one such vehicle that encapsulates the process and takes it into some hilarious and moving directions.
Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz (of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Community fame), Mythic Quest revolves around the gaming world. It’s the blood, sweat, tears, and hijinks involved in making and maintaining a popular multiplayer game.
Premiering on Friday, Season 2 sees the team behind the titular game (including McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, and F. Murray Abraham) attempting to build upon its success by launching a new expansion. Egos clash like mighty swords in the heat of battle as they all wrestle with the game’s direction. Events and people within the characters’ rear views surface again to test them and elevate the audience’s fun.
Ahead of the two-episode premiere (of the nine-episode second run), the Denton Record-Chronicle sat down with the cast and showrunners of Mythic Quest via Zoom video. We chat about what can be learned from the characters’ creative processes, struggles, and relationships.
Watch the four separate video interviews below, and catch Mythic Quest this weekend on Apple TV+. New episodes unleash every Friday following the premiere.