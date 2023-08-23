If you’re in search of a new hobby, music might be a great one to pick up. Here are some local places in and around Denton where you can take music lessons, whether you’re an eager beginner or someone who is picking up your instrument again after a break and wants to brush up on their skills.
With help from one of these locations, you’ll be rocking out in no time:
Offers: guitar, drums, bass, voice, audio production, songwriting, music theory
Appropriately named after a drumming term, this establishment has been open since 2012. They operate out of Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. The Ghost Note offers a wide range of musical teachings, from individual and group lessons to teaching you everything you need to know about being in a band.
Guitar Center isn’t just a place where you can pick up musical gear — they also offer music lessons in 30- and 60-minute time slots. Students can choose an instructor that fits their current skillset for one-on-one lessons, and they're not limited to guitar.
Kris Wallace is a hard rock guitarist and music instructor in Denton. Wallace has 12 years experience in music and two years of collegiate training in classical guitar. Kris Wallace Music recently was voted a Best of Denton 2023 finalist.
Offers: drums, guitar, voice, bass, keyboard and piano
School of Rock offers not just private and group lessons in various instruments, but also music performance to teach you how to channel your inner rock star. The school segments lessons by age and skill set, with categories such as “Rookie,” “Rock 101” and “All Stars,” to name a few. They offer lessons for both adults and children.