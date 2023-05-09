With KUZU-FM's first-ever Revolution Record Convention coming up this summer, it's worth noting there are plenty of local stores that offer new and used vinyl in Denton.

Here are a handful of our top picks:

Recycled Books
Recycled Books, Records & CDs is joining up with KUZU-FM to host the first Revolution Record Convention at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center on July 22, in conjunction with the nonprofit radio station's “Revolution 6” concert at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.
Books and More
Books & More/Record Hound, tucked away off University Drive, has offered books and records for more than 20 years. 
Inside Books and More
Secondhand records and books fill the shelves at Books & More/Record Hound.
Faded Blue
Faded Blue, at 1100 N. Locust St. north of the Square, has more than 4,000 vinyl LPs. The vintage store plans to take part in KUZU-FM's Revolution Record Convention in July. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

