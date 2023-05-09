With KUZU-FM's first-ever Revolution Record Convention coming up this summer, it's worth noting there are plenty of local stores that offer new and used vinyl in Denton.
Here are a handful of our top picks:
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 9:01 pm
With KUZU-FM's first-ever Revolution Record Convention coming up this summer, it's worth noting there are plenty of local stores that offer new and used vinyl in Denton.
Here are a handful of our top picks:
200 N. Locust St.
KUZU will partner with the store on the Square that has offered locals a wide variety of music since 1983. The downtown Denton store offers more than 15,000 records — new vinyl as well as vintage — and 20,000 CDs of various music genres.
1626 W. University Drive
For more than 20 years, Books & More/Record Hound has offered a large selection of music. The store usually offers a discount on select music, and don't forget to go to the back section for more records.
1100 N. Locust St.
This vintage store has more than 4,000 vinyl LPs. While the store offers a large music selection, don’t forget to check out the vintage clothing section.
Online at madworldrecordstx.com
While this record store no longer has a physical storefront in downtown Denton, the owners still offer pickup at More Fun Toys, 115 W. Hickory St., and free local delivery. The online store also offers free shipping on music orders over $100.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
Digital reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.