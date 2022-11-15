Thanksgiving approaches, and with it, nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
As usual, University of North Texas alumni are among the luminaries from pop to jazz.
Norah Jones, who studied at UNT, nabbed a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her I Dream of Christmas (Extended) record. She's up against artists who sell out stadiums: Michael Bublé (Higher); Kelly Clarkson (When Christmas Comes Around); Arlington a cappella juggernaut Pentatonix (Evergreen) and Diana Ross (Thank You).
Denton's homegrown jazz, funk and R&B fusion act Snarky Puppy is nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Empire Central, and is in the running with Jeff Coffin (Between Dreaming and Joy); Domi & JD Beck (Not Tight); Grant Geissman (Blooz) and Brad Mehldau (Jacob's Ladder).
Alumna Maren Morris keeps up her Grammy nomination streak with three bids. She's nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "Circles Around This Town." She's in the category with Kelsea Ballerini ("Heartfirst"); Zach Bryan ("Something in the Orange"); Miranda Lambert ("In His Arms"); and Willie Nelson ("Live Forever"). Morris is also nominated for Best Country Song for the same track, vying for the golden gramophone along with Luke Combs ("Doin' This"); Taylor Swift ("I Bet You Think About Me"); Miranda Lambert ("If I Was a Cowboy"); Willie Nelson ("I'll Love You Till the Day I Die")'; and Cody Johnson ("Til You Can't"). Finally, Morris is nominated for Best Country Album for Humble Quest. She's nominated alongside Luke Combs (Growin' Up); Miranda Lambert (Palamino); Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Willie Nelson (A Beautiful Time).
UNT alumni are routinely recognized in jazz categories. Alumnus John Beasley is nominated in two jazz categories, Best Improvised Jazz Solo for "Cherokee/Koko" and Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for Bird Lives. Beasley also earned a nomination for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple From the Apple.”
The awards show will be broadcast Feb. 5 on CBS.
For a list of all nominees, visit www.grammy.com
