Thanksgiving approaches, and with it, nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. 

As usual, University of North Texas alumni are among the luminaries from pop to jazz. 

Norah Jones

Norah Jones, shown performing in Los Angeles in 2019, is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in the 65th Grammy Awards.
Snarky Puppy

During the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014, Snarky Puppy and Lalah Hathaway, Grammy winners for Best R&B Performance for "Something," celebrate their trophy on stage at the pre-telecast show in Los Angeles. 
Maren Morris

Maren Morris performs at House of Blues in Dallas in 2017.
John Beasley

Nine-time Grammy-nominated John Beasley, right, will write a commission piece for the Denton High School Lab Band 1 for the 100th anniversary of the Bronco band program in 2023. Denton High School associate band director Jesse Woolery, left, asked Beasley to write the piece. 

