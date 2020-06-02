Now in its 27th season, Twilight Tunes continues the free summer music series online on Facebook through the DentonRadio.com page.
Denton Main Street officials have announced the June lineup for the weekly Thursday series.
Denton singer-songwriter Layne Elizabeth plays this week at 6:30 p.m. in a livestream from the Discover Denton Welcome Center.
Layne, who has clearly been influenced by Taylor Swift in crafting radio-worthy melodies, brings her guitar and clear pop voice to the series. If you like Americana or current country, Layne will strike all the right chords with her easy, ever-so-slightly twangy tunes.
Denton Main Street Association hopes locals will grab dinner or a drink from a downtown Denton business before opening a laptop to watch the one-hour show.
Up on June 11: Fritz Schwalm, with easy rock ’n’ roll.
— Staff report