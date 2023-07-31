Pearl Earl is a self-described “neo-psychedelic rock” band that seems to be well on their way to taking over the music world with the release of their new album It’s Dread. Denton music fans know that the beloved band got its start here back in 2014 when Ariel Hartley formed the group while still a student at the University of North Texas.

Now based in Los Angeles, Pearl Earl returned to Denton on Friday for a stop on their “It’s Dread” tour. Before they took the stage at Harvest House, members Ariel Hartley, Bailey K Chapman and Chelsey Danielle chatted with the Denton Record-Chronicle about touring, performing in Denton, and how Denton influences their music today.

Pearl Earl blue background
Buy Now

Pearl Earl, a band with Denton origins, performs Friday night at Harvest House. 
0
0
0
0
0