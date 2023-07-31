Pearl Earl is a self-described “neo-psychedelic rock” band that seems to be well on their way to taking over the music world with the release of their new album It’s Dread. Denton music fans know that the beloved band got its start here back in 2014 when Ariel Hartley formed the group while still a student at the University of North Texas.
Now based in Los Angeles, Pearl Earl returned to Denton on Friday for a stop on their “It’s Dread” tour. Before they took the stage at Harvest House, members Ariel Hartley, Bailey K Chapman and Chelsey Danielle chatted with the Denton Record-Chronicle about touring, performing in Denton, and how Denton influences their music today.
How did your early days as a band in Denton influence you now?
Ariel Hartley: Some of my favorite memories are from our first days in Denton playing in house shows and underground basements (if you know, you know). Those DIY garage rock beginnings are still in the essence of the rawness of our live shows. Whether or not we are on more polished or bigger stages, we still like to put on a fun show. Another influence is the Denton community — it’s full of wonderful artists and musicians and really helped us grow into where we are today. We search for that connection we gained from the community within other cities.
Bailey K Chapman: Denton taught me about how music and art and performance are all so intertwined.
How does it feel to be playing in Denton again?
AH: I feel like we come back often, but this time it feels special because it’s our first album release show in six years!
BC: Denton is always a great place to come back to and see friends, family, old professors and students I had when I taught at TWU.
Chelsey Danielle: Good — Denton always feels like home.
What’s your favorite song off your new album, It’s Dread
?
BC: “Slime Green.”
CD: “Damage Control.” I recorded seven different synths on that track, and I learned so much about synths. It felt like a master class. I learned so much and had such a positive experience recording the entire record.
Tell me a little about what life on tour is like — what’s your favorite part about it?
AH: Life on tour is an equally fun, hard, draining, energizing, problem-solving, rewarding, strenuous and hilarious test to the soul, while also being an amazing group effort between everyone involved. It’s also a giant waiting room with all of your belongings strewn about the van, waiting to get to the next city, waiting to play the show, waiting for the next gas station, waiting for the next meal, waiting for the next shower, waiting for the next beer, waiting to find out the next move. The waiting and patience is endless.
My favorite part about it is meeting new people and seeing new cities, and the tranquility I find feeling like I am seeing the world as it exists right in front of me while traveling from one city to the next and disconnecting from the “real world.”
BC: Meeting new people and catching up with old friends and eating regional flavors.
CD: Seeing the kindness in people. We played in 11 new cities and knew no one. When we had nowhere to stay, people opened their homes and gave us the best experience. It was amazing.