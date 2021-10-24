Millennials have been assigned a lot of blame. They’ve been accused of killing the cereal industry, given the collective stink-eye for opting out of cable TV and labeled indifferent to heirlooms for passing on their baby boomer parents’ silver, heavy dining room furniture and crystal glassware.
For Denton musician Caleb Coonrod, living as a millennial is less about the ill-will from peanut gallery cranks and more about finding a purpose in an era of transformation. His band, Remain, recently released an album, Millennial Nation, that considers life from the millennial side of the timeline.
“I think I really did have reservations about writing about being a millennial,” Coonrod said. “A lot of people call us the most maligned generation, and there was a blog that wrote about the first single on the record, ‘Millennial Nation’ and they said millennials are the most maligned generation. I didn’t think about it from that angle, though. It’s more that we’re going to move things forward.”
Coonrod pointed to Lil Wayne, the juggernaut hip-hop artist and producer, who addressed the millennial impatience with American “isms” in an interview.
“He was in an interview about [Colin] Kaepernick, and he said something like how, as milennials, racism is so not cool with us because that’s not even a thing for us,” Coonrod said.
Millennial Nation is a solidly pop record that confronts the snares of 21st-century life for young adults. Framed in uptempo anthems about hope and possibility, the record has references to music millennials came of age to. There are hints of the rollicking tunes about bad things a la My Chemical Romance, the driving beats and growling guitars of Blink 182 and the traces of audacious punk of Green Day.
Geographically speaking, Coonrod seemed like the sort of musician who should have ended up in Red Dirt rock. After high school, he went right into working in professional horse riding. He ended up in Oklahoma, the unofficial capital of Red Dirt and the home of guys who can hold down the fort in a corporate office but still manage a summer on a working ranch. Coonrod was making money by breaking cutting horses, the horses cowboys rely on to work cattle.
“I started making music there, and my boss said, ‘You should do that for a living,’” Coonrod said. “I wasn’t even that good. But then I ended up Enos, Oklahoma, and I got a residency playing at this club for like a $100 a night.”
He moved to Denton in 2012, and got plugged into the local music scene quickly. He met drummer Perry Hill, who became Remain’s drummer, and started playing shows in 2014.
“I cycled through musicians, and I had been resisting songwriting,” he said.
The first iteration of the band released an EP in 2016, The World Beyond. The single “Millennial Nation” was on Bongo Boy Record’s 2018 compilation, Mach One.
Meanwhile, the band started to coalesce creatively, with Coonrod on guitar and lead vocals, Hill on drums, Caleb Evans on bass and Jonathan McNary on lead guitar.
They played enough locally to get the attention of Denton Radio and regional music blogs. They recorded in 2019, and Coonrod said the band felt good about the latest work. They were set to release Millennial Nation in April 2020. But COVID-19 threw a wrench into the plan.
“We had a release show slated at Dan’s [Silverleaf] on April 4, but with the pandemic, we decided to wait to release the record.”
Coonrod said the record definitely captures the band in the here and now, an artistic choice that will likely make the record a time capsule about making a life as a young adult in the time of crushing debt and lots of political unrest.
“’Dancing on a Fall,’ it’s sort of a love letter to my wife,” he said of the song, which sounds like it was dreamed up for the quiet leg of a road trip.
“13th Empire” is more overtly critical of the nation. The song addresses the 13th Amendment and the abolition of slavery and servitude, with the exception of servitude as a criminal punishment.
“When my daughter grows up, there’s going to be something glaringly wrong that my generation will have done,” Coonrod said. “But I think we’re trying to right some wrongs and do better. The album gives voice to that.”
Coonrod said he’s not much of a prescriptive songwriter. Instead, he picks up the guitar and starts working on a song. Millennial Nation is about characters, but it’s about real life, too.
“I think I can be honest through my songwriting. I might be making up a story, but it’s like lying in service of the truth,” he said. “If you put something in there that’s gut-wrenching and real, you’re touching on real things that happen to all of us.”
The latest record presents a band that has something to say, and delivers it with more consideration and songcraft.
“I like the sound on this record,” he said. “We were finally establishing a sound prior to this record. We were really searching for how we were going to develop songs. And on this record, I can listen to it, one song after another. I couldn’t do that so much before. I lie down at night and go over the songs in my head, one after the other, and I’m proud of what we’ve done.”
Millennial Nation is now available on major streaming services.