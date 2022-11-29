Louise Tobin admires her 100th birthday cake during her birthday party at the Denton Woman's Club Building on Sunday, Oct. 14 in Denton, Texas. Tobin is an Aubrey native and jazz singer who appeared with notable jazz luminaries such as Benny Goodman, Bobby Hackett, Will Bradley and Jack Jenney. She also has a tile on the Denton Arts Walk of Fame and will turn 100-years-old on Nov. 11. ORG XMIT: txder
Aubrey native Louise Tobin is often remembered for discovering Frank Sinatra and touring with her husband and clarinetist Peanuts Hucko.
But Tobin, whose big band jazz career started in 1930s Denton, had a voice of her own and left an indelible mark on the great American songbook. Tobin died on Saturday at the age of 104 in Carrollton.
“Everybody remembers my father, though very few people remember Louise Tobin,” Tim James, a Nacogdoches attorney and the couple’s youngest son, told The Daily Sentinel in Nacogdoches. “I inherited absolutely no musical skill whatsoever.”
Louise Tobin was born Nov. 11, 1918, in Aubrey. She moved to Denton with her family after her father’s death. It was in Denton that Tobin met destiny. She started singing as a child and sang with the North Texas Stage Band — the band led by Floyd “‘Fessor” Graham that is considered the ensemble and program that launched the university’s legacy as a juggernaut of jazz education. Tobin started singing as a young teen, when she was at Denton High School.
It was in 1934 that Tobin stepped into the spotlight. She sang in venues in Beaumont, Dallas and Houston. At 16, she met rising trumpet player Henry James. She married the 19-year-old James when she was just 16. The couple had two sons: Harry, who still lives in North Texas, and Tim.
Louise Tobin, left, celebrates her 100th birthday with her oldest son, Harry James, and her oldest granddaughter, Karen James Casteel, during a birthday party at the Denton Woman’s Club Building in November 2018. Tobin, a jazz singer who grew up in Aubrey and Denton, died last weekend at the age of 104.
Memorabilia at Louise Tobin's, 91, home. Tobin is a Dallas-area jazz singer who was married to two famous big band musicians and keeps memorabilia at her home in the Dallas area suburbs, on May 20, 2010.
Louise Tobin, left, celebrates her 100th birthday with her oldest son, Harry James, and her oldest granddaughter, Karen James Casteel, during a birthday party at the Denton Woman’s Club Building in November 2018. Tobin, a jazz singer who grew up in Aubrey and Denton, died last weekend at the age of 104.
Louise Tobin with Peanuts Hucko. (CREDIT: Tobin-Hucko Collection, Texas A&M University-Commerce)
Tobin-Hucko Collection
Young love
Louise Tobin with Harry James circa 1940s after they were both stars in their own right. Tobin-Hucko Collection, Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Tobin-Hucko Collection
Married
Louise Tobin, age 15 1/2, with Harry James, 18, on the day they eloped and got married. Tobin-Hucko Collection, Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Tobin-Hucko Collection
Glamour girl
Louise Tobin. Tobin-Hucko Collection, Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Tobin-Hucko Collection
Meeting jazz giants
Louise Tobin with Louis Armstrong. Tobin-Hucko Collection, Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Tobin-Hucko Collection
Memories
Memorabilia at Louise Tobin's, 91, home. Tobin is a Dallas-area jazz singer who was married to two famous big band musicians and keeps memorabilia at her home in the Dallas area suburbs, on May 20, 2010.
NATHAN HUNSINGER/TDMNStaff Photograph
Before she applied her considerable ear to Sinatra — whom she first heard on the radio and then introduced to her husband, who signed Sinatra to a yearlong contract — Tobin carved out a spot for herself as well with Benny Goodman, recording what jazz singers today consider standards. She recorded “There’ll Be Some Changes Made,” “What’s New?”, “Scatterbrain” and “Blue Orchids,” among others.
“Musically, Louise Tobin’s mark on jazz is evidenced by her recorded history, first with Benny Goodman, and later with Jack Jenney, Will Bradley, Emil Coleman, Stan Hasselgard and of course Peanuts Hucko,” said Kevin Mooney, a professor at Texas State University who published Texas Jazz Singer: Louise Tobin in the Golden Age of Swing and Beyond in 2021. “Historically, hers was the last surviving voice from the swing era, specifically among those musicians who had recorded prior to 1940, which is why it was so important to record her oral history and document her story.”
Tobin’s marriage to James ended, and she met the clarinet virtuoso Michael Andrew “Peanuts” Hucko at the Newport Jazz Festival in 1962.
University of North Texas vocal jazz professor Rosana Eckert said students studying in the vocal jazz program today encounter Tobin’s work. Eckert said Tobin was one of the “superstar” girls who brought bandleaders’ music to life through their delivery and lyrics.
“Louise had that same friendly sound that Ella Fitzgerald had,” Eckert said. “In fact, there was one concert she did where some press were there, and that’s what they said. I think this was a comeback for her at that time. She had been raising some kids, and went back to start singing at the Newport Jazz Festival.”
Eckert said she especially enjoys the record Tobin recorded with Hucko in tribute to Goodman. Like Fitzgerald, Tobin had a warmth to her delivery, but also a little of what Eckert calls “sass.”
“She has her own style, but she stays true to the song. So it’s very approachable for any listener,” Eckert said. “And it really has that iconic jazz sound, that traditional jazz sound that Ella really made popular.”
Eckert said Tobin managed something herculean: she maintained a youthful sound throughout her career. She attributes that to Tobin’s hard work and her keen ear.
“I would imagine that those two things are true,” Eckert said. “One is that’s her natural singing style. Just like Ella had a youthfulness about it. And because it was a lighter way of singing. It wasn’t as expansive, you know? It didn’t give her vocal cords a beating, for example. ... And then the other thing is, I imagine, she was such a good singer and sang so much.
“It seems like she probably sang all the time to her children, sang along with the radio,” Eckert said. “If you do that — if you keep singing and use your voice all the time — you can hold that capacity.”
Mooney agreed.
“As an artist, Louise remained passionate about jazz, singing professionally for nearly a century,” he said. “As a person, she was adored by her family, friends, and those who had the good fortune to meet and work with her. Quoting from Texas Jazz Singer: ‘During one of our interviews, Louise suggested a title for her biography: Married in Music. First to Harry James and then to Peanuts Hucko, to whom she was married for 36 years until his death in 2003, Louise was also married to music. She said that all she ever wanted to do was to sing. While she flirted with writing poetry, briefly posed in the latest outfit for celebrity fashion pages in newspapers, and was devoted to raising her two children, Louise had a monogamous commitment to singing.’ And sing she did.”
