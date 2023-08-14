The 95th annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo begins this Friday, Aug. 18, and runs through Aug. 26. Music is a huge part of what makes the rodeo so entertaining, and this year has a stacked lineup of great headlining performers.
Here’s a roundup of the artists who will be playing the Miller Lite Main Stage at the rodeo this year so you can learn a little bit more about them before they take the stage.
All of the following acts will perform at 9:30 p.m. on their respective dates. For a full lineup list, including acts that’ll take the Cool Zone Revolver stage, click here.
Aaron Watson
Performing Friday, Aug. 18
Listen to: “Freight Train”
Aaron Watson is an independent country singer from Amarillo who has been in the music industry for over 20 years.
Scotty McCreery
Performing Saturday, Aug. 19
Listen to: “Five More Minutes”
Longtime fans of American Idol will recognize Scotty McCreary as the winner of Season 10 of the reality singing competition. Since then, the country artist has garnered five consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay charts.
La Mafia
Performing Sunday, Aug. 20
Listen to: “Vida”
This group, which has mastered the art of blending pop, rock and Spanish music, originated in Houston. La Mafia has won two American Grammys and three Latin Grammys.
Jake Hooker & the Outsiders
Performing Monday, Aug. 21
Listen to: “The Outsider”
This quintessential country-western band features a steel pedal player, fiddles, drums and upright bass and is fronted by singer Jake Hooker. Two-steppin’ is welcome.
Carson Jeffrey
Performing Tuesday, Aug. 22
Listen to: “Ranch Girl Dream”
This full-time rancher, part-time musician is only 25 years old. Jeffrey is also a Texas A&M University graduate.
Kody West
Performing Wednesday, Aug. 23
Listen to: “Green”
Denton’s own Kody West is gaining traction quickly. West’s debut album Green became popular soon after its release. Now, he frequently plays live shows in Denton — of course at Dan’s Silverleaf — as well as across DFW and in other parts of the country.