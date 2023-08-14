Tracy Lawrence in 2019
Country music artist Tracy Lawrence performs at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo in 2019. He’s back headlining on the 2023 fair on Aug. 26 this year.

 Kara Dry/DRC file photo

The 95th annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo begins this Friday, Aug. 18, and runs through Aug. 26. Music is a huge part of what makes the rodeo so entertaining, and this year has a stacked lineup of great headlining performers.

Here’s a roundup of the artists who will be playing the Miller Lite Main Stage at the rodeo this year so you can learn a little bit more about them before they take the stage.

