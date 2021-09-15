Alex Hastings took his time to craft Soft Edge with his new band, Fresh Ghosts. The 10-track album isn’t hurried or fussy. Instead, it’s a sonic time capsule preserving longing, resignation and the kind of hungry hope you try to keep on a leash.
Hasting took more than a decade to make the record, so much of its mood predates the pandemic. But it also sounds like music made to be an antidote, but the kind of antidote that tastes a little on the bitter side.
“The record was about 90 to 95 percent done,” said Hastings, who has plenty of engineering to do in his role as co-owner of Denton’s Mockingbird Sound Recording Studio. “I was struggling to finish a few things, and I was going to have [keyboard player] Kevin [Layne] come in and play some keys on a few things. I took some mics home and ended up playing keys myself. The pandemic, it did give me some time to just finish some things.”
Hastings honed his songwriting in local bands — namely the Demigs and the Hope Trust — and his work is mature and measured on Soft Edge. The recording process started at Shady Lane, the Demigs’ studio, and Hastings ended up recording in a few houses around town.
“I’m hesitant to say how old some of this music is,” Hastings said. “There was a lot of getting caught up in other projects. It would take me a while to get back into it. Then I’d ask myself, ‘Should I start over?’ Or I’d get inspired and get going on something else.”
Even so, each of the tracks on the album sound and feel very much related. Fresh Ghosts isn’t an in-your-face project. Each song has an easy charm — hence the title Soft Edge. Hastings songwriting voice is brooding and mellow, and his bandmates have a feather-light touch. There are some alt-country touches, but mostly you can hear the influence of Hastings’ lifelong muse, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Industry types would probably put Soft Edge in the indie folk bin, but there’s a bluesy hum that reminds you of Jeff Lynne, too.
“I updated lyrics here and there,” Hastings said. “Then I’d come back with new ideas. It was nice to let them go and then come back to them.”
Some of the songs clock in at a leisurely length, with a few unfolding past the six-minute mark. They don’t wear out their welcome. Hastings said revisiting the older material had an effect on the newer songs.
“Some of the newer stuff is almost commenting on the older work,” he said.
Fresh Ghosts included some Denton luminaries in the studio — Jason Bacchus played bass on three tracks, Chris Demiglio played guitar on “Gone,” and Alex Maples jumped behind the drum kit on “Bitter Like You Wanted.” Drummer Matthew Morin took over percussion on the rest of the record. Kelly Upshaw, the Hope Trust frontman who shares ownership of Mockingbird Sound, played drums and bass, and Denton singer-songwriter Megan Storie chipped in some vocals. The live band is Hastings on guitar and vocals, Morin on drums, Layne on keys, Mike Flores on guitar and Blake Vaughn on bass.
Together, Fresh Ghosts makes music that conjoins light and dark. In “Devil’s Slide,” the narrator bumps into an old flame who is now married and a parent. The song ends with Hastings singing into the void that “I’m still the one.” Whether he’s the one who got away or the one left stranded by a breakup is up to the listener. “Gone (Winters Light)” references Through a Glass Darkly, the Ingmar Bergman film centered on a woman who is losing her sanity — and everything else.
“There are some pretty complex emotions on the record,” Hasting said. “I’m interested in the interplay between consonance and dissonance. I want to invite the listener in, and touch on the things we try to ignore, and go to the dark places. I think I’m kind of surprised by the fact that I’ve allowed myself to be that vulnerable. I wasn’t always sure I could do that.”
Fresh Ghosts plays an album release show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Tickets cost $10. Livestream tickets are also available.