If Austin musician Cleve Hattersley took life oh-so-seriously, he wouldn’t have spent decades making music with Greezy Wheels, or managed Kinky Friedman’s political campaigns.
So his book, Life Is a Butt Dial: Tales From a Life Among the Tragically Hip is long on memories — it is a memoir, after all — of the counterculture and music of the 1960s and short on precious insider reverence that sometimes comes from firsthand accounts of the dizzying days of peace, love and understanding.
Hattersley was a club operator himself, and had something of close-up of the art and the shenanigans that broke out among the bands, playmakers and huge personalities he saw at Bill Graham’s Fillmore East, the Lone Star Cafe and Blue Note Jazz Club in New York. Hattersley isn’t shy about his stint as a marijuana smuggler and an inmate in a Texas prison.
Hattersley will give a reading from the book, sign copies and then perform as a duet with his wife and fellow Greezy Wheels member “Sweet” Mary Hattersley, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dan’s Silverleaf. Admission is free.
The book comes out along with the band’s final album, Ain’t Quite Like That. Greezy Wheels is packing it in this year, the band’s 50th anniversary.