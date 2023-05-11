Cannable Convention MK:III (copy)

Denton's heavy metal food drive Cannable Convention is returning to Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio this weekend to raise money and donations for the Denton Community Food Center. The last event raised 700 pounds of food and nearly $700.

Named after the puzzle box in the Hellraiser movie series, Denton’s Lament Configuration is on a mission to bring back old-school death metal. Thrash metal band S.H.I.V., an offshoot of Silver Tongue Devils, plays music inspired by the works of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky. Described as a stoner progressive metal band, Stone Wolf uses storytelling elements in its music, penning songs about wizards and quests.

Cesspool of Corruption is almost a grind-core band yet, like Lament Configuration, still finds inspiration in death metal. Fort Worth band Astyanax ignites old-school death metal with new-school brutal death metal onstage.

