Denton's heavy metal food drive Cannable Convention is returning to Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio this weekend to raise money and donations for the Denton Community Food Center. The last event raised 700 pounds of food and nearly $700.
Named after the puzzle box in the Hellraiser movie series, Denton’s Lament Configuration is on a mission to bring back old-school death metal. Thrash metal band S.H.I.V., an offshoot of Silver Tongue Devils, plays music inspired by the works of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky. Described as a stoner progressive metal band, Stone Wolf uses storytelling elements in its music, penning songs about wizards and quests.
Cesspool of Corruption is almost a grind-core band yet, like Lament Configuration, still finds inspiration in death metal. Fort Worth band Astyanax ignites old-school death metal with new-school brutal death metal onstage.
And Blasphemous Goat Vomit really needs no explanation about the kind of metal they’ll be conjuring for Denton’s fourth heavy metal food drive, Cannable Convention.
“Blasphemous Goat Vomit says quite enough about them,” Lament Configuration lead singer Jared Henry said Wednesday.
All of them will be appearing onstage Saturday night at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios to raise donations — food and monetary — for the Denton Community Food Center.
The heavy metal food drive — Henry's fourth in Denton — kicks off at 7 p.m. and a donation of four nonperishable items will get you in the door.
A donation-based barbecue cookout is on the docket, as well, and will offer plenty of brisket, pulled pork and ribs — or a vegetarian option — for a $10 donation per plate. Local barbecue enthusiast Greg Kan will be cooking the food.
Bands will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re going to knock it out,” Henry said, “and make sure it goes as smooth as last year’s.”
Last year’s event in November collected more than 700 pounds in food and $666 in cash donations, Henry said.
With all three Cannable Convention events combined, Henry said they’ve raised more than 1,300 pounds of food for the Denton Community Food Center and the local community in need.
Food insecurity is a growing need in Denton. Local food pantries have said the numbers of first-time families seeking food assistance have skyrocketed. Henry said they plan to host another heavy metal food drive in November with nine bands to help food center address this growing need.
“Well, the Denton Community Food Center has been a place where I’ve had to go for help,” Henry said. “They do a lot for the homeless and middle class. It’s a good place to have in your community.
"It is such a benefit and would not exist without help from passionate people.”
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.