Recycled Books, Records & CDs is joining up with KUZU-FM to host the first Revolution Record Convention at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center on July 22, in conjunction with the nonprofit radio station's “Revolution 6” concert at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.
Local radio station KUZU-FM (92.9) has big plans to celebrate its sixth anniversary in downtown Denton this year.
The nonprofit radio station, in collaboration with Recycled Books, Records & CDs, will host the first-ever Revolution Record Convention at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center and its “Revolution 6” benefit concert at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios on Saturday, July 22.
“We're very excited about throwing the inaugural first record convention and especially excited about teaming up with Recycled,” KUZU station manager Peter Salisbury said.
“We always encouraged to find new ways to reach out to other organizations and businesses and artists and the people of the arts community to try and find ways to cross-pollinate and provide interesting programming for the city.”
What to expect at the record convention
The Revolution Record Convention will be held at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22.
General admission to the convention is free, but attendees can pay $10 online for an early-bird ticket to get in one hour early.
Expect local, regional and national vendors selling collectible vinyl records, posters, memorabilia and other forms of music media.
There will also be live entertainment, panel discussions, special appearances, food trucks, beer sales and more.
Revolution 6 concert
Across the block at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., a night of music is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
The concert lineup will feature a mixed genre of bands and artists performing across the venue's three stages.
Artists and bands performing at the concert event will be announced soon. Salisbury said KUZU hasn't announced the price for admission yet, but said he expects it will be a $10 entrance fee.
Salisbury aims for the overall event to be a success and that the record convention will be something the station can host moving forward.
“We're super excited about bringing this to Denton and hoping that it will become an annual thing that we can provide,” he said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.