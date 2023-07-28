Busy sidewalks, holiday style

The Denton Community Youth Choirs performed during Wassail Weekend in December 2022. Registration for the second season is open and will close at the end of August.

 Courtesy photo/Denton Community Youth Choirs

If you have an aspiring singer in the house, it might be time to check out Denton Community Youth Choirs.

The new children’s choirs just wrapped up what founder, artistic and administrative director Dillon Downey considers a humdinger of an inaugural season.

Denton Community Youth Choirs moves into its second season

