If you have an aspiring singer in the house, it might be time to check out Denton Community Youth Choirs.
The new children’s choirs just wrapped up what founder, artistic and administrative director Dillon Downey considers a humdinger of an inaugural season.
Downey, who is a music specialist at Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School, said the first year was a test run of more than the four ambitious concerts the program performed during the 2022-23 year.
“It was a very productive, busy year,” he said.
Registration for the program, which is open to children in third through eighth grades, is open now and will stay open through August. New singers can register online.
Auditions are part of the program, but auditions are used to place singers, Downey said. All students who audition are accepted into the program. New singers don’t have to have choir experience to join. There are two choirs, with one dedicated to beginners.
“I’m really, really proud of our first season that we had,” Downey said. “We certainly all learned a lot; probably no one more than myself. We had an incredible group of kids, and I’m hoping that most of them or all of them will be returning this year because these kids did an exceptional job of not only learning music, but frankly learning a lot of music really well.”
Downey said the children’s choirs are as much about building community as they are about teaching children to sing together and listen to each other, and he said the first season was successful in building community.
“They did a great job of connecting with each other,” he said. “And these kids really developed deep relationships with each other. I’m talking about kids that had never met each other, don’t go to the same school, don’t do necessarily the same activities. But these kids formed these really meaningful relationships with each other, and that made it to where they wanted to come to rehearsal and wanted to sing together and wanted to make music together. And that was really powerful.”
The program ended its first season with the performance of a piece commissioned for the combined choirs by Texas Woman’s University music professor and composer Paul Thomas. Guest musicians visited to teach, and Downey said more guests are planned for the second season.
When Downey and the board founded the choir, the leadership set out to lower barriers to young singers as much as possible. Tuition is $360 for the year, with scholarships and payment plans available, too.
“Really, what we prioritize at the beginning and what we want to continue to prioritize is that any kid that wants to be there has a chance to be there,” Downey said. “That means that we provide support for students with disabilities. That means that we provide support — as much as we can — for students who don’t speak English or for whom English is their second language.”
Singers participate in retreats, and the program will host a “Spring Sing” event where choir members can invite their friends to sing with them.
Concerts are free, with donations accepted. The program also accepts donations and sponsorships, which help fund the choir and keep costs as low as possible. Downey said that community generosity has made the first year of the program a success.
“We really only can function because of the support of our sponsors,” Downey said. “Because that helps us to give access to all of our kids so they can take part in our program.”
The program has its 501(c)(3) status, and leadership will pursue grants as they become eligible.
“Our mission is to have any child who wants to join, sing and build a community with us to be able to do it as easily as they can,” Downey said.
