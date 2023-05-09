Local radio station KUZU-FM (92.9) has big plans to celebrate its sixth anniversary in downtown Denton this year.

The nonprofit radio station, in collaboration with Recycled Books, Records & CDs, will host the first-ever Revolution Record Convention at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center and its “Revolution 6” benefit concert at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios on Saturday, July 22.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0