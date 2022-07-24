Many people know Paul Slavens from the anything-goes music show he’s hosted for nearly 20 years on Dallas public radio.
Others know him as the onstage savant behind “The Random Song Generator,” where he plucks new tunes from thin air, based on titles suggested by the audience.
But Slavens has a different aspiration. He wants to be known “first and foremost as a composer.”
“I want to make compositions that transcend time,” the singer-keyboardist says. “The most gratifying thing I could think of is to have other artists play my music.”
Don’t be surprised if he gets his wish one day. His new album, Alphabet Girls Vol. II (State Fair Records), shows off his dazzling songwriting talents as he jumps from Parisian classical-jazz (“Naomi”) to razor-edge bebop (“Queenie”) to new-wave cabaret (“X on My Heart”).
He planned to make an all-instrumental album until Trey Johnson, the State Fair Records co-founder who died in January, persuaded him to add lyrics to several songs. On 2010′s Alphabet Girls Vol. I, Slavens wrote about women starting with the letter A (“Abigail”).
For the new album, he runs the gamut all the way to “Zelda.”
“When I added lyrics, I realized a lot of the songs are like movies in my mind,” he says.
“‘Ursula’ is basically the first 15 minutes of an action-romance movie, with this guy getting out of jail, hooking up with this woman, she drives him out into the desert, and the song ends. But there’s a whole story that comes after that.”
Other tunes like “Queenie” and “Robin” took shape after Slavens — a longtime Denton resident — recruited a handful of stellar musicians who’d attended the University of North Texas, his alma mater.
“At any given moment, there’s 50 kids walking around this town who can just shred beyond what I will ever be able to play,” he says.
While Alphabet Girls Vol. II isn’t tied directly to his radio program, he says he’s been inspired by thousands of songs that turn up on the listener-suggestion blog for The Paul Slavens Show, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on KKXT-FM (91.7).
“All the great music I’ve listened to has deepened my own music,” he says. “It’s made my ears better.”
He and his band will perform tunes from Alphabet Girls Vol. II on Sept. 11 at the Texas Theatre in Dallas, following their live accompaniment of The Kid, Charlie Chaplin’s 1921 silent film masterpiece. He’ll also perform songs from Girls Oct. 20 at Wild Detectives.
At age 60, the Nebraska-born Slavens has played hundreds of venues around North Texas since the early ’80s, when he moved to Denton to study music theory. He later joined Ten Hands, which seemed to be on the cusp of a big national breakthrough like the one achieved by fellow Deep Ellumites Edie Brickell & New Bohemians.
But mass fame never came, and a deflated Ten Hands broke up in the mid ’90s, although they reunited in 2014 and still perform occasional shows today.
Slavens grows philosophical when asked what, in hindsight, he’d have done differently back when Ten Hands was being hyped as the next big thing.
“I took everything real seriously, like everything was make-or-break,” he says. “Today, I’d be like, ‘Man, just chill out. Play music, have a good time, don’t quit, and everything will work out in the long run, you know?’
“I was just a dumb goober from Nebraska in a big hurry to get signed to a major label. If I’d just relaxed, it would have helped me have a much better time.”