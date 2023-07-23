Jamming with the band

Mason Schultz, right, plays with the house band at School of Rock Flower Mound.

 Courtesy photo/School of Rock Flower Mound

In less than a week, 17-year-old Mason Schultz will get his first taste of the life of a professional rock musician.

The Flower Mound Marcus High School senior was among hundreds of students at the School of Rock to audition for the franchise’s AllStars tour. He’s ready to do some face-melting with his electric bass on a six-date tour that will send a band of School of Rockers across the Midwest starting Friday.

