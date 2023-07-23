In less than a week, 17-year-old Mason Schultz will get his first taste of the life of a professional rock musician.
The Flower Mound Marcus High School senior was among hundreds of students at the School of Rock to audition for the franchise’s AllStars tour. He’s ready to do some face-melting with his electric bass on a six-date tour that will send a band of School of Rockers across the Midwest starting Friday.
He found out while playing bass at a friend’s graduation party. He checked his email and saw the subject line.
“I had my phone in my pocket all day, because you know, you’re there to work. But I finally checked my phone and I saw it said ‘AllStar’ email and the first word says ‘congratulations.’ That was it. I was running up and down, jumping up and down. I was so excited,” Schultz said.
The teenager studies double bass violin in Marcus High’s top orchestra group, the Chamber Orchestra. But he started studying electric bass at a summer music camp when he was 8. Now, he’s a dedicated metalhead who isn’t too shy to do some enthusiastic headbanging while he plays.
“I wanted to be a drummer, but when we got to the camp, it was one of those things where there were hundreds of drummers and hundreds of lead vocalists but no bassists,” Schultz said. “Someone asked if I wanted to play bass and I was like, ‘Sure.’”
Shortly after the camp ended, his mom, Kim Hartz, discovered School of Rock. The franchise teaches school-age students how to play rock ’n’ roll instruments — and how to understand the attitude of rock — by putting students in bands and having them play together, week after week.
Hartz wasn’t sure at first. She grew up with rock being an art form that teens dove into independently, in their garages. Parents endured their burgeoning drummers and guitarists, who produce much louder sounds and much more aggressive energy than students learning piano, violin or French horn.
She remembers Mason being almost smaller than the bass guitar, and how much he enjoyed it.
“He was so talented that he was being put in bands with kids that were older than him,” Hartz said. “And I was really nervous about that — as a parent, oh my God. However, I was completely wrong. All my fears were just wrong. They are the best kids. The kids that are in this, they don’t drink. They are very intelligent. They are nerds — they think and talk about music all the time. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids. I didn’t know that going into it. But it really is a safe place to send your kids.”
School of Rock Flower Mound music director Collin Wiese said the program works hard to create an inviting atmosphere where emerging musicians can have fun, while also learning from those bad chords or big, bad rhythms that sort of collapse into a tumble of drumbeats.
When School of Rock brought its AllStars program back from its COVID-19 pause, Wiese said he approached Schultz and asked him to try out for the tour. It would be a three-step process: landing a spot in the local music school’s house band and playing a “mini-audition” with the music director, followed by a video audition and a final group audition playing live for a panel of judges.
“To me, Mason is definitely one of the students that I think is like a great example of what School of Rock is all about,” Wiese said. “He’s got great work ethic, a great attitude, he loves music and just loves to play. And it’s super fun to watch him perform. He’s also constantly trying to get better at his instrument and also build up the people around him.”
Schultz said the house band in Flower Mound played a show last year to support the AllStars, and he was floored by the skill and artistry he saw. He wanted to try out for the group as soon as he saw them play.
“They were just amazing,” he said. “It was amazing to see kids my age playing, like, perfect music. Like, it just sounds amazing. And from that second on, I was so driven to do it. I asked my teacher immediately what I needed to prepare. I asked the kids that played what they were doing to prepare. And I just started practicing from day one. I was overprepared, frankly.”
Hartz said she worried about the isolation that North Texas teenagers experienced during the pandemic, and found that School of Rock helped her son create and reinforce a community. The AllStars tour, which selects students from its schools all over the world for a short summer tour, had been on pause during the pandemic.
“I was glad to see this come back,” Hartz said. “Mason already had the community from the program, but it was good to have the all-star competition come back for the students.”
Marcus High is a Class 6A school, and both Hartz and Schultz said the huge student population can be easy to get lost in. School of Rock has been an anchor outside of school that encourages students to come together and make something. And sometimes, that something is really challenging. When Schultz examined the audition list, he saw that the AllStars were looking for bassists who could “slap” and find a groove, but then propel a song by finding a rhythmic pocket to move the rest of the band through the music. It also required a little improvisation.
Schultz was on an orchestra trip on the day of the final round, but joined on Zoom. He was the last student to audition.
“I don’t want to sound horrible,” he said. “It was hard. It really impressed me, because the stuff they pulled out was crazy. But with the basses, I wasn’t blown out of the water. I felt like the bassists were definitely talented but nothing really, really stood out to me.”
Even so, Schultz said he was “cautiously optimistic” about his audition. He reserved any celebration until the fateful notification popped up on his phone.
“I thought I played well,” he said. “I was pretty good. Of course, I did make some mistakes, some minor ones that I noticed. But in the end, I felt like I just did good.”
Wiese said the tour will teach the students how professional rock musicians do their work.
“They’re going to learn so much from this,” he said. “They’ll experience waking up in a different city. They’ll see what it’s like to have to play with musicians they never met before. They’ll learn what it’s like to spend most of their time playing for an audience and what that means.”
Schultz said he intends to continue studying bass.
“I want to audition for Berklee [College of Music] over in Boston,” he said. “I’m not going to go even if I do make it in, because it costs an absurd amount of money. But then, speaking realistically, I’d go to University of North Texas College of Music study bass there. A lot of my friends are in the area, and I play in a couple bands. I hope to keep playing with those bands. Hope we can make something out of that.”
