Dallas/Denton band Snarky Puppy continued its Grammy winning streak Sunday night by picking up its fifth trophy in as many tries and Fort Worth gospel star Kirk Franklin won three Grammy awards at the 65th annual awards show in Los Angeles.

Franklin — a perennial Grammy favorite who’s now won 19 awards — topped the list of North Texas winners for his collaboration with the Atlanta group Maverick City Music. Franklin and the group earned trophies for best gospel album (One Deluxe), gospel song/performance (“Kingdom”) and contemporary Christian song/performance (“Fear Is Not My Future”).

0
0
0
0
0