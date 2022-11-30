Music among friends
Pianist Mark Graham, left, shown in 2019, collaborated with gospel singer Cassandra Berry to bring a regular Sunday brunch concert to several venues. Graham, 62, died Oct. 28. 

 DRC file photo

When Mark Graham died unexpectedly on Oct. 28, the local music minister's friends said Denton would never sound the same without him. He was one-half of a popular local gospel duo, a longtime professional musician and piano teacher, and a curious curator of liturgical music at First Christian Church of Denton.

With a little help from his friends, emerging pianists who study the instrument at the University of North Texas will be able to benefit from an endowed scholarship named for Graham. 

Verse, chorus... and a musical bridge
