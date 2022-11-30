When Mark Graham died unexpectedly on Oct. 28, the local music minister's friends said Denton would never sound the same without him. He was one-half of a popular local gospel duo, a longtime professional musician and piano teacher, and a curious curator of liturgical music at First Christian Church of Denton.
With a little help from his friends, emerging pianists who study the instrument at the University of North Texas will be able to benefit from an endowed scholarship named for Graham.
"It's wonderful," said Michael Graham, Mark's younger brother and the steward of the endowed scholarship. "It's a fantastic legacy for Mark. The university has been a major part of our lives. My parents met at UNT, and all three of their sons graduated from UNT. My dad was the information director there. It literally feels like I grew up on that campus. To have another connection to the university, a lasting one, is really meaningful for our family. My parents would be extremely proud."
Mark Graham, who was 62, died of natural causes.
Graham was born in Denton in 1960 to Fred Graham and Sidney Sue Smith Graham. He graduated from Denton High School and the UNT College of Music.
He started studying piano at age 7, and went on to play violin and viola in school orchestras. He earned a bachelor's degree in piano performance in 1984 and taught himself to play guitar, bass and mandolin after college. Graham won a songwriting contest in Los Angeles as a teen, then went on to perform his original music both locally and around Texas.
Eventually, Graham left the state to play and conduct Broadway musicals, traveling across North America and Europe to bring musicals to life from the orchestra pit.
When Graham returned to Denton, he landed back at his home church. This time, he was crafting the music at the church where he grew up in the choir, stretching the church musicians to bring different sounds to worship and concerts, from Caribbean to jazz to bluegrass. He also brought professional and students from the UNT College of Music to the church to perform cantatas and special services.
He was a gifted improviser who had a sprawling repertoire at his fingertips, and often pulled together unlikely programs for high holidays and worship services at First Christian Church. Graham also founded the Denton School of Music, which offered piano and voice studies at the church.
Fred Coffey, a member at First Christian, established the endowment for the scholarship, donating the initial $25,000 to build a scholarship for bright young pianists studying at UNT.
"My mother was a pianist and organist just like Mark," Coffey said. "My mother had a nice Mason & Hamlin grand piano, and she was helping Mark with some certain things on our piano. I remember walking into the house and seeing Mark and my mother playing duets. But she recognized that he was a special talent."
Coffey said he isn't devout, but joined First Christian after he retired from the U.S. Foreign Service, where he worked on Voice of America, the United States' international radio broadcaster. Part of his work for U.S. diplomacy was organizing concerts by American musicians overseas.
"Mark really rolled out the welcome mat for me at the church," Coffey said.
The Rev. Kristin Galle, pastor of First Christian Church, said Graham was a singular person who had the curiosity and sensitivity to reach beyond barriers with his music.
"When he first came back, Mark decided he wanted the more stable job. Which was not in music, and was more of an office job, doing technical-type of stuff," Galle said. "And then at one point, there was someone at this church — this was, I believe, around the early 2000s — who knew that there was an opening that came up. They called up Mark and said, 'You need to come home.' That was the point where he admitted that he would that while the stability was great, he really needed to get back to his music."
Galle said Graham knew the Disciples of Christ hymn book "inside and out," but he also injected the liturgy with jazz, Broadway and gospel.
"The wonderful thing about Mark's talent was that he could play so many different styles," Galle said. "He could play hymns, and he could play classical and he could play jazz and anything in between. If there was a Sunday with a certain theme, and I said, 'Hey, how about this piece of music?' And whether it some sort of contemporary artist's, something just off the radio or contemporary Christian or something like that, Mark was like, 'Oh, yeah, I can do that.'"
The church won't begin a search for its next music minister until January.
During his tenure, Graham branched out. He created a musical partnership with Denton singer Cassandra Berry, which they called the Gospel Duo. The act was so popular that when they debuted a regular engagement at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, the restaurant had to take reservations to accommodate the performances, which consistently sold out. Graham joined Berry in another project, Lorrie's Joy, a choir that often helps raise money for Denton County Friend's of the Family. Graham had contacted the Denton Record-Chronicle shortly before his death to arrange an interview for a new project.
"Mark was a lifelong teacher," Michael Graham said. During recent memorial events at Steve's Wine Bar and Dan's Silverleaf, Michael said he heard what Mark meant to people's musical education.
"One thing I heard often was 'he raised my level. I achieved heights I didn't know were possible without working with him.' He was a lifelong mentor and teacher to people," Michael Graham said. "As far as the altruistic nature of the scholarship — that was kind of big in our family. We were raised with notions of egalitarianism. ... We were very aware of those who didn't have the same opportunities. He definitely pulled for the underdog. We were all like that. So a student who might not have the means? That would absolutely thrill him, that he was benefiting that person."