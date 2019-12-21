Sarah Jaffe has had a busy year.
In July, she released a pair of companion EPs — This Is Better Pt. 1 and This Is Better Pt. 2.
In October, she released a third EP, simply titled Smut.
Jaffe launched her music career from Denton, pricking up ears in Texas and across the country with her debut, Suburban Nature. From there, Jaffe hit the ground running, moving from poignant indie-folk to a handy hook-writer who could slide her wit and ear as easily into electronic and rock bins in a record store. The Body Wins followed, and then Don’t Disconnect came in 2014 and with it her credibility as a writer who could definitely produce electro-pop.
Earlier this week, Jaffe chatted from New York, which she considers her home. (“I’m in Texas all the time,” Jaffe said. “It was always going to be that way.”)
If you take a project at its title, Smut hints at something base and vulgar. Instead, we get something raw and real wrapped up in smooth vocals, silky harmonies and efficient beats and synth treatments. Jaffe and producer Aaron Kelley pulled her voice through effects in a few spots, slowing and deepening them in a tip of the ball cap to DJ Screw (the late godfather of pulling vocals through sonic molasses.)
Smut features fuzzy, throbbing beats, clean measures of layered samples and vocals. Jaffe said her spurt of creativity was part inspiration and part productivity.
“I’ve been writing for a ton of other artists,” Jaffe said, ”and about the same time, I was going through a pretty gross breakup. So I was already writing, and working, and like a lot of other artists, music ends up being a response to whatever’s going on in my life. I decided the whole process ended up being a pretty cathartic. I think the process is like that for a lot of musicians.”
Where This Is Better has a feeling of loops and cycles to it, with lots of repetition carrying more layers of sound with each new cruise around the same old bend, Smut has some propulsion to it. The record brings rich soundscapes to the fore, but it's also deliciously uncluttered.
“I think the space is so important,” Jaffe said. “It just makes this feeling, it brings this dynamic into the picture. It’s a very pivotal thing for me in writing. A lot of time the layers and the texture is me bringing a real texture to the mix. In this record, Aaron and I were really working on percussion, and put a lot of effects on it.”
Jaffe said she and Kelley work as a team, exploring sounds and testing out ideas. When she teamed up with Kelley, she started getting lots of questions about whether he nudges her past her comfort zone.
“I get asked that a lot,” she said. “I get asked that when I work with any male producer. But no, I wouldn’t say that. We’re a team, and we just throw out ideas and then see where they take us. It’s a partnership. We’re just two people who are really good at what we do.”
Jaffe said she and Kelley work together in an intuitive way.
“One of the reasons I love working with Aaron is that there’s not a whole lot of questioning, “ she said. “It’s more ‘let’s try this.’ That’s something that I more drawn to. I don’t if I would call it easy. You still have to put one foot forward. There’s always self-doubt. It’s just a process and everyone’s is different.”
Smut's title was inspired by the EP’s intro. The first track uses a voicemail, a woman’s voice playfully asking “are you still reading smut?” and then asking for a call back. The track turns into Jaffe singing about her love for a musical intro — a convention popularized by hip-hop artists who would dip a listener’s toes into an album or mixtape with a quick track branding the artist’s name and swagger.
The rest of the record plays with depth, with a few flashes of soulfulness.
“I think for me, with all of Smut in particular, it’s such a direct response to what I was coming out of,” Jaffe said. “It’s always been this reliable way of processing things or me. I think we as musicians forget that we have this vessel for processing things. When you go through things that are heavy, you use it. Maybe it’s just a little bit of sadness, and then this fun project coming right out of it. Just listening to it now it’s another look at it, I get more and more confident I can get through the hard [expletive], yeah, but also make some really cool, fun music.”
Smut is available on streaming formats.