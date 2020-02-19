At the beginning of 1987’s The Princess Bride, Peter Falk’s grandfather character, who is reading a romantic epic to his bedridden grandson, says: “When I was your age, television was called books.”
While this may seem like an unusual way to open a review of a movie that involves a forbidden love between two women, it couldn’t be more fitting.
There’s a particular patience to Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire that is rare these days. Distributed by Neon (which recently took home best picture at the Academy Awards for Parasite), the French film is so pregnant with meaning and so carefully plotted that it reads like classic literature. Some may find its method comparable to watching paint dry, but if you can uncover the more profound significance and adjust to its gentle and poetic tone, Portrait of a Lady on Fire will scorch your heart with its impassioned touch.
Although it is not disclosed in the film, according to the press notes, the story takes place during the 1770s, in pre-revolutionary France. Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a middle-class painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a wealthy young woman who has just left a convent after her older sister tragically died under mysterious circumstances.
Héloïse believes, as do others, that her sister committed suicide due to her arranged marriage. Héloïse’s widowed mother, La Comtesse (Valeria Golino of Hot Shots! and Rain Man fame), longs to return to her home in Italy and wants one of her daughters — now her only — to marry a Milanese nobleman.
In order to make this engagement happen, a portrait must be painted and sent to Milan, so the man can see his suitress in all her beauty. A male painter came to the hilly peninsula of Brittany, France, to complete the task. But Héloïse refused to pose, and no portrait was sent. His replacement, Marianne, must develop the painting without Héloïse knowing. Disguised as a weeklong companion for Héloïse amid her grieving, Marianne walks along the rocky shores to catch glimpses of her subject to paint in secret.
Sciamma (Tomboy, Girlhood) fashions a beautifully simplistic tale that braids its story with its rich themes. Nothing is remotely overt. The film shares information just as Marianne learns it. We know Marianne’s goal, but Héloïse is a mysterious figure in the story. This becomes apparent early on when Marianne first meets Héloïse. Marianne follows Héloïse as she casually walks to the cliffside, only to dart toward the edge and stop before falling off suddenly. Marianne, panicked, can’t help but think of Héloïse’s sister’s ill fate. Héloïse mutters: “I’ve dreamt of that for years.” Marianne replies, “Dying?” to which Héloïse quickly corrects, “No. Running.”
Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a film that thrives on the details. So much can be read between the lines. Rather than busy the script with constant dialogue to illustrate each character’s every thought, Sciamma and her cinematographer, Claire Mathon (Netflix’s Atlantics), depend on audiences to gather the pieces and be active participants.
Early scenes of the two women walking leave a trail of thoughts to be picked up. This can most notably be observed when Marianne and Héloïse look out at the sea. There’s a playfulness to the camera and blocking that informs the viewer. The frame shows the profiles of the characters’ faces as they exchange half-cocked glances at each other.
To the film’s great benefit, the central relationship isn’t rushed. The story features complexly plotted walk-and-talks that involve Marianne, providing surveillance for Héloïse’s safety and observation for her art. An artistic process is happening just as a courtship is blossoming.
Their relationship isn’t made to be an alternative identity that is possible for them. It happens organically. Héloïse wants her freedom to choose. As she says in one of the film’s most pivotal scenes, “equality is a pleasant feeling.” These women are not pushed through a feminist filter. They merely believe in their own worth and feel trapped by a society that they don’t exactly have the words for.
Additionally, the film doesn’t have to work to achieve some allegory that sits clumsily atop the story. The story and metaphorical meanings emerge from the same source. Outside of the title’s meaning, there’s a haunting presence that clouds over the film, as if it’s a ghost story married with a romance. A lot of this can be absorbed through the geography and look of the house. The house — where the film is mostly set — is relatively empty, with furniture covered in sheets. While this could be interpreted as Héloïse’s mother acting out of desperation to have her daughter wed quickly, the ghostly vibe cannot be shaken, especially when curious images appear to Marianne that hint at her inevitable future.
There’s a lot to analyze in Portrait of a Lady on Fire, principally during its final moments. It’s a work that is seductively realized, showcasing some of 2019’s most overlooked performances. It’s a shame that it didn’t get a more significant awards push. (While the film is being released regionally this weekend, it opened last year in larger markets.) It’s a smart film that serves as one of the best romances of our time.