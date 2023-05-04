Writer-director James Gunn knows how to pump excitement and emotional relevance into his superhero film adaptations. While it’s a bummer that he’s leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the potential of his team changing to DC Studios continues to expand with promise. (Gunn is the co-head of DC’s film, TV and animation divisions, and he has already penned a new Superman project to launch this new creative vision.)
Gunn’s trilogy closer with the universe-saving misfits, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is about as exceptional as blockbuster entertainment gets. In many ways, it’s the Toy Story 3 of Marvel movies. It takes the themes and focuses of its former chapters (such as motherhood with Guardians 1 and fatherhood with Guardians 2) and filters them through a third entry that feels so personal to each of the characters we’ve come to love over the years.
Peter Quill (Chris Pratt in his best outing as the character), aka Star Lord, is dealing with a lot of change. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is not the same Gamora he fell in love with. (If you know the results of Avengers: Endgame, you know that story.) Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) must face his painful past and misguided creator.
All the characters — Drax (a scene-stealing Dave Baustista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and even Kraglin (Sean Gunn) — are trying to accept their circumstances and who they are now after the many curve balls they’ve been served. And it’s a necessary and ultimately satisfying creative decision to make Vol. 3 a collection of internal journeys.
However, this isn’t one big therapy session for everyone. You can fully expect Gunn to bring the funny and massive spectacle moments. Quill gets a hilarious elevator sequence that airs out all his frustrations about what he’s been dealing with. Everything that comes out of Drax’s mouth is gold and some of the most memorable film dialogue in years. (Just wait for a Quentin Tarantino-like conversation in a house involving proper posture on a sofa.) And each of the locations the gang travels to, especially one setting, does something that Star Wars has barely done, which is to make each planet feel wholly unique and not another area that feels plucked from Earth. It’s incredible.
There’s so much that Vol. 3 accomplishes from a story, character and graphics standpoint that’s unbelievable. For the first time in a while, it seems like these characters are running around in otherworldly environments that feel grounded and real to the touch. No disrespect to the artists who worked on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it doesn’t feel like movie stars are shooting in a studio.
Not to mention the needle drops are spectacular. There are two or three songs (that shall remain unnamed to protect the surprise) that are so touching and thrilling. Gunn can include a musical track without an agenda that distracts audiences from narrative mediocrity. His storytelling is on par with the excellence of the jams.
Even though Vol. 3 clocks in at two and a half hours, it doesn’t feel bloated. It feels accomplished and satisfying. This is a well-contained story that doesn’t feel the need to go on some galaxy-trotting quest. Gunn allows his characters to do most of the heavy lifting, and it rocks.
So, come and get your love!
Note: For parents who may be taking their younger ones, there’s some traumatizing imagery that borders on R-rated material. And keep an ear out for a car unlocking scene where Marvel drops its first F-bomb in a PG-13 movie.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.