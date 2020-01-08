Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher grew up in a small Wisconsin town. Those small-town days led to Found Footage Festival and a touring show that celebrates videotape.
“We’d go to these thrift stores,” Prueher said. “There wasn’t a whole lot to do. We’d end up at thrift stores. We’d go to garage sales, where we’d find these VHS tapes. We would collect answering machine tapes from old answering machines, too. We’d listen to people’s outgoing and incoming messages.”
In the 1990s, Prueher and Pickett started finding a lot of VHS tapes because DVDs were displacing VHS tapes. For a couple of guys on a hunt for the absurd, thrift stores, garage sales and estate sales were becoming something of a gold mine.
Found Footage Festival is Pickett and Prueher’s website, a nostalgic collection of VHS clips. The website (foundfootagefest.com) curates an astonishing array of clips. There are earnest training videos, wacky infomercials for bizarre products, sincere and silly messages for well-meaning religious groups and more. The co-founders put together a comedy show featuring some of their best finds, VCR Party, and are traveling across the country to present the show at Alamo Drafthouse cinemas. The show comes to Denton this weekend.
Prueher, a former staffer of The Colbert Report and The Late Show with David Letterman, said he thinks some of the magic comes from the purpose of the tapes they’ve found.
“So many of these videotapes were made for an audience of one, like the Hair Club for Men video about the club, and the video instructions on how to use that beard trimmer,” he said.
Some of the magic comes from the corporate messaging on selected tapes.
“When we were teenagers, Joe heard that the McDonald’s had this great training video, so he got hired so he could see it. Turns out it was great, really earnest. He took the video home, dubbed it and then quit.”
But some of the magic and hilarity of the VHS tapes is the time capsule that rolls when you hit play.
“The thing about the era of VHS tapes is that people weren’t quite so self-aware yet,” Prueher said. “With the internet, when you do something like what you see on these videos, people are either in on it, or they’re mean about it. But what makes the VHS stuff so fun is that there wasn’t so much self-awareness. There was just more innocence at that time.”
VCR Party highlights some of the best reels Pickett and Prueher have found over the years: a diabetes video starring a stubborn Wilford Brimley; angry and frustrated outtakes with presenters Richard Simmons, Alex Trebek, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert swearing like sailors; and two decades of local commercials from Huntsville, Alabama.
And then there is a series of Candid Camera-style videos. The crew that traveled with a hypnotist got listless while preparing venues, Prueher said. The crew would have preshow music playing. Among the songs that would warm up the audience? “Hotel California” by the Eagles.
“They secretly recorded the audience — people yawning and eating popcorn. What they didn’t realize is that everyone knows every single lyric to ‘Hotel California.’ Men, women and children. So they got footage of people singing along, playing air guitar. It’s great stuff.”
Pickett and Prueher took their project a step further, even. They hired a private investigator to track down the people in some of their favorite tapes. They located some of those people and asked for interviews.
“Without fail, everyone we’ve met has been just lovely,” Prueher said. “I think some people are skeptical, but when they see that these are loving, that there was an affection for what they did, they know it's not mean spirited.”