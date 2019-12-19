Anthony Hopkins and, particularly, Jonathan Pryce deserve high praise for their portrayals of, respectively, Pope Benedict and Pope Francis in Two Popes. But it is director Fernando Meirelles’ deft direction and the clever script by Anthony McCarten that elevate this surprisingly entertaining look at the papal handover from the ultra-conservative Benedict to the more free-spirited Francis. Meirelles and McCarten examine the relationship between the two men, as well as fleshing out Francis’ earlier eventful life in Argentina.