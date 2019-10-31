Aside from a miniseries that was made over 40 years ago, legendary freedom fighter Harriet Tubman hasn’t had a cinematic account of her story. Tubman’s courageous escape from slavery and her work to free hundreds of slaves make for inspiring material that is ripe for viewer consumption. It’s been iconic for many generations. But why has it taken so long to get a movie made about her?
Whatever the reason (studio fear, likely), filmmaker Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou, Black Nativity) finally made it happen. And while Lemmons’ film, Harriet, occasionally has the power to move, the lens in which it is presented plays like a safely packaged TV production without the raw intensity it needs to move mountains.
Not every film depicting black history should be rated R, no. Some movies should reach a broader audience. Harriet is rated PG-13, and it would do well to be shown in high schools. (You just have to bleep out one F-bomb.)
However, some filmmakers have a tendency to lean heavily on Christian forgiveness to paper over fundamentally flawed filmmaking. As heartrending as Tubman’s story is, and as exceptional as Cynthia Erivo’s performance is as the titular heroine, history deserves a less manipulative and SparkNotes-style interpretation.