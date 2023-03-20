Watchale

David Velez, left, Emily Sánchez and Brandon Rivera are the Tejano trio behind Watchale, a film production company in North Texas.

 Courtesy photo/Jon Rafael Birondo

When Brandon Rivera, David Velez, and Emily Sánchez produced their first film, they thought it would be just for fun.

Their first collaboration was in 2019 during their time as undergraduates at the University of North Texas, where they worked on the narrative short film "Ladybug," the story of an 11-year-old getting back at his brother for killing his pet ladybug. “It was a massive, little labor of love,” Sánchez said.

Rincón

David Velez and Emily Sánchez interview Daisy Rincón documentary film “Rincón.” Rincón draws on Chicano and Mexican culture for the clothes she wears and the outfits she curates for Épocas, her thrifted vintage shop.

