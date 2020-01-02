The Grudge is a familiar title in horror. The 2002 film known as Ju-On, directed by Takashi Shimizu, took place in Japan, as does the 2004 remake, which was also made by Shimizu and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar.
In this new version, the story is set in rural America, but it sticks to the original ingredients by centering on a haunted house that infects the doomed folks who enter with the rage of a spirit with long black hair. The Grudge is produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother) and features the talents of John Cho, Betty Gilpin (Glow) and Lin Shaye, to name a few.
According to recent interviews, the movie will be a hard R and extremely gory and disturbing. So, if you like the anthology-like series of films and its mythology, but are chasing something with an extra punch, allow 2020 to introduce you to a new horrific vision of the classic tale.