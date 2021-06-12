The anticipated sports drama telling the story of Fort Worth’s Mighty Mites football team is now playing in theaters for Texas audiences to see. The Ty Roberts-directed 12 Mighty Orphans, released by Sony Pictures Classics, puts a major spotlight on Fort Worth, with a big-name cast that includes Dallas native Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall.
Shot in the city, 12 Mighty Orphans tells the true tale of the Mighty Mites, a football team of 12 orphans who went from having never played the sport to reaching the Texas state championship during the Great Depression. Wilson plays legendary coach Harvey Nual “Rusty” Russell, an orphan himself, who — alongside assistant coach Doc Hall (Sheen) — turns his team into top state contenders by developing game-changing strategies.
The story is based on Jim Dent’s 2007 novel Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football. Roberts, who's from Austin and Midland, co-wrote the film with Lane Garrison and Kevin Meyer.
The Denton Record-Chronicle had the opportunity to sit down with screen legends Martin Sheen and Luke Wilson and director Ty Roberts to discuss their new film. In the below video interviews, we talk about being embraced by the Texas community, how the Mighty Mites’ story impacted their lives, and how Sheen reunited with Robert Duvall 42 years after Apocalypse Now.
Our interview with actor Martin Sheen:
Our interview with actor Luke Wilson and filmmaker Ty Roberts: