Alamo Drafthouse Denton sometimes allows audience participation.
The cinema franchise is famous for bouncing patrons who break the no-talk-no-text rules. But the movie house makes room for a little noise, like it will during a singalong screening of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
The 2016 comedy follows a former boy band member as he slouches through the failure of his solo project. Saturday Night Live’s Andy Samberg plays Conner4Real, a teen idol approaching his pop-culture expiration date. But Conner won’t go gentle into that good night. He means to retain his celebrity status. But can he manage it without the adulation of teen girls and their deep pockets?
Alamo Drafthouse will have inflatable microphones and onscreen lyrics so patrons can get in on the jams. Patrons will also be able to pick up glow necklaces and ribbon wands to dance along with the action. The brave will grab an American flag to wave around during Conner’s erotic ode to patriotism. Show up early for the Show Pony drawing contest before the film.
Tickets cost $13. For advance tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2oGyiP2.