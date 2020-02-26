Universal fell on its face — hard — when the studio tried to reinvent its classic monster series with 2017’s The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise — who probably wishes he could bury any memory of being a part of it. The studio planned to build an entire universe based on its monster classics, casting the likes of Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s monster and Johnny Depp as the Invisible Man. Following Cruise’s disastrous universe primer, however, the franchise was killed before it even had a life.
Serving as a cinematic defibrillator, Blumhouse inherited Universal’s Invisible Man, based on the 1933 dark-humored classic. Under the control of writer-director Leigh Whannell (Upgrade and Saw), Blumhouse’s R-rated interpretation shifts the material in a new and compelling direction.
It’s a retooling that turns up the creeps and is as much about toxic masculinity as invisibility. There’s nothing hollow about this man. Whannell has a clear vision, and he executes it with terror-filled grace while also unveiling another superhuman Elisabeth Moss performance.
In The Invisible Man, Moss portrays Cecilia Kass. She’s a San Francisco architect who is trapped in a violent and controlling relationship with Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a wealthy and brilliant optics scientist. Whannell’s film opens with Cecilia carefully trying to escape in the dead of night to disappear into hiding. Aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), a childhood cop friend (Straight Outta Compton‘s Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid of A Wrinkle in Time and HBO’s Euphoria), Cecilia manages to free herself from her oppressor’s prison. Still, she won’t truly be unshackled until Adrian disappears for good.
And just like that, he’s gone.
Presumably depressed over Cecilia’s desertion, Adrian commits suicide. Paranoia lifts from Cecilia’s shoulders, and she receives a generous portion of his illimitable fortune. All seems well until these series of coincidences turn lethal. Facing threats to the lives of those she loves and her sanity, Cecilia must attempt to prove she’s being hunted by someone nobody can see.
Whannell’s take adopts feelings from many other works and shapes them into his own Frankenstein monster of horror. The ghostly presence of its title character tiptoes into a Paranormal Activity arena. With Whannell’s use of wide shots and long takes, viewers are forced to observe the frame’s contents and drink up the intoxicating fear that is conjured up. Kitchen knives float, and bedsheets fall to the floor, making sleep and being alone anytime soon impossible for both the characters and the viewer.
Whannell doesn’t rush his story. He slowly reels you in to give the bigger moments weight, and there are plenty of frights to make crowds shriek. Much of this stems from the filmmaker’s decision to shield us from knowing too much about Adrian. The film starts in the middle of the action and keeps his identity in the dark. Any moments with Adrian are brief. The idea is to remain inside Cecilia’s head, so you feel every ounce of what she’s going through. Because of that, The Invisible Man paints a vivid picture of torment that draws parallels to victims who started fighting back in the #MeToo movement.
Of course, none of this would be possible without The Invisible Man’s leading lady. Moss is a supernatural force who can, for all I know, turn water into wine. Her talents have range, but she arguably excels most in darker material. There’s a shattering truth to her performance as Cecilia. She’s pushed to the virtual edge and deeply digs into the rawness of the human condition. In a story that easily could have been swallowed by Lifetime Channel’s vast sea of character cliches, Moss dashes any possibility of that coming to fruition.
Although the film suffers from some poorly tuned logistical instruments, The Invisible Man surprises. As long as Universal keeps from putting too much money into these properties that don’t call for it and focuses on character and themes, we’ll be entering territory that will make its presence known in this next chapter of film history.