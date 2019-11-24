So many releases of the original 1987 RoboCop have been cast out into the world. However, as many times as critics have inserted the reference, “I’ll buy that for a dollar,” into their headlines to get readers to buy the latest editions, I have to say, Arrow Video has commissioned the ultimate, full-stop package.
RoboCop (1987)
★★★★★
Not rated, 103 minutes (95 minutes for TV cut).
Available Tuesday on Blu-ray through Arrow Video.
Headlining this week’s Blu-ray column is Arrow Video’s two-disc special edition of RoboCop. It’s not just a simple repackaged disc with the same content in a new candy shell. No. This is an all-out Cold Cut Combo (or a gourmet dish rather for any Subway haters out there) of a release. The meat of the sandwich is finished with all-new flavors and seasonings. And the outside cover art is slickly designed for both the limited-edition issue and a polished-as-ever SteelBook.
Looking specifically at the limited-edition release, RoboCop is coated in an inch-and-a-half cardboard casing that holds the two-disc film and special features; an 80-page booklet featuring new writing on the film by U.K.-based scholar and author Omar Ahmed, documentary filmmaker Christopher Griffiths (RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop) and writer Henry Blyth; six collector’s postcards; a double-sided fold-out poster; and reversible sleeve art (new designs by Paul Shipper). For that alone, there’s so much to salivate over.
Within the discs is a laundry list of fun extras. For one, the film is a 4K restoration from the original camera negative by MGM, which was transferred in 2013 and approved by director Paul Verhoeven. There are a few different versions of the film to watch: the more violent and exciting director’s cut (re-edited in 2014), the theatrical cut and an edited-for-TV version (featuring funny and alternate dubs, takes and edits of several scenes). You can also watch side-by-side comparisons between the director and theatrical cuts, and the theatrical and TV cuts. It’s incredibly cool that Arrow Video did all the homework for you.
On top of all that, there are two new commentaries. One is by film historian Paul M. Sammon, and the other is by film fans and filmmakers Christopher Griffiths, Gary Smart and Eastwood Allen). Also, there’s an archive commentary with the original filmmakers, a slew of new interviews with the cast and crew (including star Nancy Allen, casting director Julie Selzer and second unit director Mark Goldbatt), deleted scenes — trust me, there’s a lot. Otherwise, I could be listing for this entire article.
Of the new features, the most interesting one is a sit-down with visual effects and animation artists Peter Kuran and Kevin Kutchaver. This featurette is an exploration of the analog age of filmmaking. The two talents discuss what it was like developing the look and stop-motion movement of the robotic characters. The discussion is so compelling and fresh that it warrants a beefier documentary dive.
For those unaware, large sections of RoboCop were shot in Dallas, where City Hall played a role as the headquarters of OCP, the company that makes RoboCop. Dallas is known for its architectural design, and RoboCop used these futuristic landmarks and buildings to paint a unique and advanced version of Detroit. Many of the filmmakers speak about shooting in Dallas. In fact, casting director Julie Selzer speaks about driving around downtown Dallas with the filmmakers to find talent and areas to shoot.
The special features are not just new stuff. There is plenty of archived content to go around and keep you busy. RoboCop star and University of North Texas alumnus Peter Weller is not included in any of the new behind-the-scenes items. (He has been very open about being tired of talking about it.) However, he’s in some previously recorded featurettes, including a 2012 panel discussion for the 25th anniversary.
Then there’s the immaculate SteelBook release of the film. It’s not as bulky as the limited edition, but you do have to take better care of it. SteelBooks are incredibly delicate and can be scratched and dented very easily. That’s what gives them value. The SteelBook version is for the hardcore collectors who like to show off their shelf jewelry. All the special features and film versions are the same. Only the metal casing, design (the original poster art on the front and an image of RoboCop holding a gun in fictional Delta City on the back) and booklet are different. The booklet is 44 pages, and it doesn’t include the 1987 interview with Rob Bottin, nor as many of the archive publicity materials.
I don’t throw this word around much at all (because I find it cheap), but I would certainly these two releases masterpieces. Both the limited edition and SteelBook are conversational works of art. It’s difficult to recommend one over the other. But if I had to pick, purely based on the bang for your buck, it’s the limited edition. Hanging up the folded poster and reading all the text gives it that extra push. But if you love the movie, as I do, preorder both through MVDshop.com. They are around $50.
■
Dracula (1979) (★★★★) I am a massive fan of the Dracula films. Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman — you name it. However, Frank Langella’s 1979 turn as the titular character has been a blind spot of mine. I somehow missed it, despite its heavy-hitting talents such as director John Badham (Saturday Night Fever, WarGames) and screen legends Laurence Oliver and Donald Pleasence. This Dracula also was challenging to find. Fortunately, Scream Factory has put together a collector’s edition to stretch its bat wings again, and what a wowzer it is.
Dracula is another adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic Gothic horror tale, but it has new creative spins. The film begins with a shipwreck. Count Dracula (Langella) is stored below deck on a boat from Transylvania to England and awakes to feast on the poor crew. He gathers his strength enough to introduce himself to the doomed English and search for an immortal bride.
Co-starring Kate Nelligan and Olivier (as vampire hunter Professor Abraham Van Helsing), Badham’s adaptation is a Gothic romance interpretation of the character. Langella takes ingredients from his predecessors and injects the dark prince with charm. His voice is as inviting as it is menacing. Badham’s focus on Langella’s hands throughout the film (including his introduction) is riveting.
Scream Factory’s collector’s edition of Dracula features the original theatrical color timing and Badham’s preferred desaturated color timing. In Badham’s introductory clip, he details how the desaturated version pays homage to noir films while the colorized one resembles the look of early films in color. So audiences can pick their poison. I side with Badham and feel as though the film’s mood is supported with the desaturated look. It especially is elevated with John Williams’ haunting score. Most of Williams’ music has an uplifting feel, and this one explores darkness in a way that makes his filmography stands out.
Rated PG, 89 minutes.
Extras: The Scream Factory collector’s edition (available for preorder through shoutfactory.com/shop) includes a new interview with Badham (who talks about such things as Langella being professional even when he didn’t get along well with other actors) and others; audio commentaries with Badham and film historian/filmmaker Constantine Nasr; an archival retrospective featurette (featuring talks with the cast and crew); a theatrical trailer and a still gallery. There are also a cardboard slipcover and reversible cover package by designer Mindy Kang and illustrator Mark Maddox.
■
Prophecy (1979) (★★★) This 1979 movie has my all-time favorite death scenes. It sees a giant mutated bear attacking a campsite. When the campers notice the creature, one unfortunate soul wrapped in a yellow sleeping bag is slammed against a rock. It sounds like blood would decorate the forest floor; however, in this film, chicken feathers fly like an old school pillow fight. It’s absolutely ridiculous. As a whole, the movie is no different.
Prophecy is a mystery film and a creature feature. With its practical effects and memorable story line (about the trouble between loggers and Native Americans amid a bloodthirsty monster), this is a B-movie with more on its mind. It may be extraordinarily goofy and feature lousy acting, but it’s great fun.
Rated PG (more like PG-13), 102 minutes.
Extras: The Scream Factory release includes a theatrical trailer, photo gallery and a series of new interviews (actors Talia Shire and Robert Foxworth, writer David Seltzer, special effects artists Tom Burman and Allan Apone, and mime artist Tom McLoughlin).
■
Also available this week on Blu-ray and DVD: All About Eve (1950, a Criterion Collection release); Angel Has Fallen; Don’t Let Go; Mary (2019); Now, Voyager (1942, a Criterion Collection release) and Where’d You Go, Bernadette.