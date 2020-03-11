After being shelved last year in the wake of two tragic mass shootings in the same weekend, The Hunt is back on.
The marketing materials leading up to the film’s spring release leaned into the scandal brewed up by conservative media and President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, both of which labeled the Most Dangerous Game-like movie as liberal propaganda. But little did they know that the movie takes aim at everyone.
No one walks away without a target on their back, and that makes the film the riot it is. It’s like the malicious kid on an elevator who pushes all the buttons. The film is violent, yes (eyeballs are removed and bodies explode), but the laughs are more locked and loaded than the lead weight. It just may take a twisted sense of humor to fully appreciate it.
Starring Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz and GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin (and her odd facial expressions), The Hunt involves people from all over being kidnapped and taken to an undisclosed location for some mysterious folk to open fire. There are traps and tests along the way to spice up the fire fight.