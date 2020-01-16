Did you miss some of the buzzworthy Oscar nominated movies? The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 on ABC.

You have one last chance to have a motion picture marathon before the awards. Denton Movie Tavern will screen the best picture nominees in Marcus Theatre’s Best Picture Fest on Feb. 1-2.

Admission for each day of the festival will be sold separately. Admission to see all four movies on the first day costs $35. Tickets to see all three films on the second day costs $28. For tickets, visit www.marcustheatres.com/movies/event-cinema.

1917

George MacKay stars in “1917,” which garnered 10 Academy Award nominations.

Saturday, Feb. 1

200116_drc_dt_bestpicfestimg3.jpg

"Jojo Rabbit" follows a young boy who has an imaginary friend named Hitler. 

10:30 a.m. — Nominated live-action short films (120 minutes)

1:05 p.m. — Little Women (rated PG, 151 minutes)

3:55 p.m. — 1917 (rated R, 119 minutes)

6:35 p.m. — Jojo Rabbit (rated PG-13, 108 minutes)

9 p.m. — Joker (rated R, 122 minutes)

200116_drc_dt_bestpicfestimg4.jpg

Joaquin Phoenix in the title role of 'Joker.' 

Sunday, Feb. 2

Ford v Ferrari

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari,” nominated for best picture.

10:30 a.m. — Nominated short animated films (85 minutes)

12:30 p.m. — Ford v Ferrari (rated PG-13, 151 minutes)

3:40 p.m. — Parasite (rated R, 132 minutes)

6:35 p.m. — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (rated R, 161 minutes)

 

