Did you miss some of the buzzworthy Oscar nominated movies? The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 on ABC.
You have one last chance to have a motion picture marathon before the awards. Denton Movie Tavern will screen the best picture nominees in Marcus Theatre’s Best Picture Fest on Feb. 1-2.
Admission for each day of the festival will be sold separately. Admission to see all four movies on the first day costs $35. Tickets to see all three films on the second day costs $28. For tickets, visit www.marcustheatres.com/movies/event-cinema.
Saturday, Feb. 1
10:30 a.m. — Nominated live-action short films (120 minutes)
1:05 p.m. — Little Women (rated PG, 151 minutes)
3:55 p.m. — 1917 (rated R, 119 minutes)
6:35 p.m. — Jojo Rabbit (rated PG-13, 108 minutes)
9 p.m. — Joker (rated R, 122 minutes)
Sunday, Feb. 2
10:30 a.m. — Nominated short animated films (85 minutes)
12:30 p.m. — Ford v Ferrari (rated PG-13, 151 minutes)
3:40 p.m. — Parasite (rated R, 132 minutes)
6:35 p.m. — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (rated R, 161 minutes)