Available this weekend in theaters and on-demand is the emotionally arresting war drama from IFC Films, titled Moffie. The South African film earned a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.
Co-written and directed by Oliver Hermanus, Moffie explores two years in the life of a closeted young man (Kai Luke Brummer) serving his mandatory military service during Apartheid in 1980s South Africa. The Afrikaans and English-language title examines the psychological violence of institutionalized homophobia as a group of men train to fight in a conflict at the southern Angolan border.
The Denton Record-Chronicle had the opportunity to speak with filmmaker Oliver Hermanus and actor Kai Luke Brummer separately on Zoom Video. We uncover some of the film’s deeper meanings, the tonal balance of a war drama, and how music helped them access the story's emotional truth.
Watch the videos below, and catch Moffie in theaters (or in the comfort of your own home) today!
Our interview with co-writer and director Oliver Hermanus:
Our interview with star Kai Luke Brummer: