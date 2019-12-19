I should be upfront about this: I am not a fan of Texas filmmaker Terrence Malick (The Tree of Life and Song to Song). I am so sick of his erratic camera style, constant use of whispered narration and lack of substance.
The last film I liked of Malick’s was 2005’s The New World. But like that film, his World War II drama A Hidden Life uses his storytelling tricks for good. It’s meant to be an emotionally disorienting experience, and Malick expresses it reasonably well, even if it’s 30 to 45 minutes too long.
Based on a true story, A Hidden Life revolves around Austrian conscientious objector Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl of Inglourious Basterds), who refused to fight for Nazi Germany.
Malick includes some moving elements, especially one scene involving Jägerstätter saying goodbye to his wife (an excellent Valerie Pachner) and kids before letting it be known to the Nazi Party how he truly feels. It’s crushing.
Similar to Martin Scorsese’s Silence, A Hidden Life is about the internal and spiritual struggles of fighting for what you believe in. The plight of this man standing his moral ground is inspiring. It’s a visually arresting contemplation of faith and life.