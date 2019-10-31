Opening this weekend is the “anti-hate war satire” Jojo Rabbit, written and directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows).
The film follows a Hitler Youth member (newcomer Roman Griffin Davis) who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home. It’s exactly the kind of absurdist humor that generally accompanies Waititi’s films, but here (as in his last film, The Hunt for the Wilderpeople) there is also an incredible amount of heart. While Jojo Rabbit doesn’t shy away from the reality of the time period, it does manage to present a view that families can experience together and learn from.
Denton Record-Chronicle film critic Preston Barta recently sat down with actor Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace and Edgar Wright’s upcoming Last Night in Soho) to talk about Jojo Rabbit. In this video, we discuss the film’s accessible approach to history and what audiences can learn from this new vision of the past.