Before the 1950s, the sci-fi genre was dominated by monsters and mad scientists on the big and small screens. It wasn’t until the postwar paranoia of the Cold War came in that classic sci-fi began to spring up, and with it, a ridiculous amount of alien invasion entertainment. Since then, we’ve seen the genre take on many different lives, from groundbreaking affairs to another work to add to the been-there-done-that bin.
How many alien invasion films and TV shows have we seen set in America where all other countries merely exist on television screens? We often see news clips of England, China or Africa in those narratives, but it’s usually the red, white and blue occupying all the runtime and waving the hero flag in the end.
Enter Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker and showrunner Simon Kinberg (X-Men movies and the upcoming The 355), who incorporates more reality into his latest sci-fi project. His new series on Apple TV+, which he developed alongside David Weil (Amazon’s Hunters), asks: How would the world truly approach an alien invasion? Invasion, loosely based on H.G. Wells’ classic The War of the Worlds, hopes to find novelty in tracing the threat of human existence from a multi-perspective angle, ushering in views that cut across culture, class and gender. It’s a global experience, as it should be.
The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson and Billy Barratt, among many other notable talents. Each of them gets their time to shine as the 10-episode debut season bounces around the globe as an otherworldly presence appears on Earth. However, Kinberg and Co. take their time, not revealing the genre cards too early. Instead, they want you to invest in the characters and feel that the show could operate without the sci-fi backdrop.
So, for those wanting the popcorn-chewing effects and chaos, this is not it. There are certainly moments sprinkled across, but for the most part, Invasion invades your hearts and minds with its character-driven narrative and strong themes of community, loss, fear, exile, power and love. It’s about the human experience during a time where humanity seems like it’s on the verge of annihilation.
It’s a thoughtful, well-produced series, and there are so many exciting directions it can go in. Hopefully, it doesn’t lose momentum because the first five episodes (or so) transcend the limitations that all too often govern the less creative and meaningful genre entries. Its examinations cause us to look inward rather than see our sights drift toward the stars, and that’s the sign of something promising.
Q&A
In honor of Invasion’s landing this weekend, the Denton Record-Chronicle virtually sat down with series creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg. We discuss working in the different cultures and viewpoints in his alien narrative and avoiding getting pulled into the genre elements.
Enjoy the brief conversation below — and tune into the first three episodes of Invasion exclusively on Apple TV+ today, followed by new episodes every Friday.